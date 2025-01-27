Confounding and confusing events 1/27/25

So, where are we on the campaign promises? I’ll comment on a few of them. Raids have gone forward in Chicago, Atlanta and New Jersey, but they are small and merely create a façade to satisfy his supporters. No plan for housing these captured illegals or for deporting them in an orderly manner. Musk comments of approximately a week ago indicate that he does not believe that they can get to 2 trillion in savings, and it’s a stretch to get to 1 trillion in savings, suggesting the maximum is somewhere in the 500-million range. A far cry from 2 trillion. Dips on wages? So far nothing. Pardoning the J-6 folks is very unpopular. Even Lindsey Graham said it sends the wrong message. The smallest TV audience since 2013 watched the inauguration on January 20th. Republicans have continued to say that Mr. Trump has a mandate. The fact of the matter is, out of approximately 150 million votes cast, he won by less than 2 million and got less than 50% of the popular vote. Not exactly a mandate, something more in line with... he won.

The killing of a CBP Officer was done by a US Citizen, not an illegal as promoted by Republicans.

It would certainly be an interesting exercise for the government of the United States to do a cost benefit analysis on the issue of the deportation of illegal immigrants. Illegal immigrants pay substantial amounts in FICA and Social Security taxes that they are unable to collect or receive any other benefits from. The loss of these funds could be significant and should be measured to determine the total cost of Trump’s deportation program.

A second major for-profit hospital chain has filed for bankruptcy known as Prospect Medical Holdings which followed the filing by Stuart Health. This raises enormous questions about private equity owning and operating hospitals. There has been much debate in New York over the years about not allowing for-profit entities to operate healthcare organizations, or for that matter to own physician practices. These two filings should raise substantial concerns in the minds of the public as to what would happen if it were allowed, and as a former Counsel to a regional hospital, and on the Board of a major medical system, the position taken by New York has been frustrating at times, and maybe even inhibits efficiency in hospital operations, but the risk of losing assets and institutions is too great to allow private equity to enter into the marketplace.

It appears that Robert Kennedy, Jr. has a confidant who is interested in having the approval of the FDA voided for the polio vaccine. This is in stark contrast to what Mr. Kennedy claims his position is, in that he says if you desire any vaccine, you should have it available, and those who object have the right to refuse it. Without discussing the efficacy of such a theory, that is much different than withdrawing the approval of the vaccine which has been life threatening and reduced suffering for many, many people. The baby boomers remember when the vaccine first came to the for, and how it positively impacted the vast majority of our lives.

The Fed held rates steady, the market moves up, consumer confidence down but consumer spending increases and mortgage rates remain high.

The fishing industry in New England has taken on an interesting twist. It appears that a beast is migrating north, known as the Tarpon. It is an extraordinarily prehistoric looking fish and rather large. This is causing consternation amongst scientists because they don’t know what is causing the Tarpon to migrate, although there is speculation that it is the warming water and may also be changes in the gulf stream in the Atlantic.

Popular Mechanics has been reporting a number of archeological finds, including an ancient tablet with 39 letters that do not comport with any known language. Once deciphered, what will it tell us?

We’ll keep tracking the promises kept to see what actually happens.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

