Common ground over chaos

At first, the statistics are scary

Political conflict and the culture wars have been dominating our headlines, causing many Americans to feel resigned about our ability to govern… 42% of Americans say they are actively avoiding the news.

Partisan conflict in Congress has become the norm and polarization has made it hard to solve problems.

Republicans and Democrats bothview one another not just as “misguided” but increasingly as evil, using adjectives like “immoral” and “dishonest” to describe each other .

At home, roughly one-third of Americans say these political differences have damaged their family relationships.

Eighty-one percent of voters believe democracy is under threat, more than a third of young adults aren’t sure we need a democracy at all.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

And educators and public schools can be a big part of the solution.

The fear and mistrust we see today is stoked by extreme polarization in our public debate and demonization of our opponents. Neither side is willing to give the other any credit, and this vicious cycle splinters our sense of shared humanity. The loudest voices on the edges are selling anger with lies and name-calling.

But they do not represent the majority of Americans, who want to end this exhausting style of discourse.

As Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the country in August, “I just don’t believe America today is in the market for darkness. I believe America is ready for a better kind of politics.”

When I speak with friends, neighbors, members and voters in my travels across the state, I hear the same thing over and over: We are desperate to focus on what we have in common: goals like basic freedoms, strong schools, safe communities and creating more opportunities for our kids.

That is why we must commit to meeting on the common ground of what unites us, and reject the chaos that divides us.

Civil discourse is possible, and it is within reach. Disagreement doesn’t need to make us enemies. I can say this with certainty, because I see it every day in our schools.

Educators, parents and local officials know that public schools are the centers of our communities and build critical foundations for our kids to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

We work together because we ALL want success for the next generation. And we work together because we choose to model this behavior for our students.

In civics classes, students learn the value of critical thinking, media literacy, and how to become discerning participants in our democracy.

In debate and mock-trial, kids practice disagreement without disrespect. Failing to understand a counter argument or to develop a thoughtful response will not earn a passing grade. Students are successful when they have done thorough research and can calmly reason against multiple points of view.

Our educators are showing students how to discern fact from fiction and to engage in civil discussions. They are demonstrating the care and decorum we want to see in our neighborhoods and communities.

This also happens in our union.

The nearly 700,000 members of NYSUT — spread across professions, political parties, and regions in our diverse state — disagree REGULARLY. But we all want safe classrooms, sustainable career paths and dignified retirements.

At NYSUT, we model democracy from our governance to our discourse to our activism, because we know that we are stronger when we act together, and that what affects one of us affects us all.

That gives me hope.

The statistics I mentioned earlier show the United States is at a critical point in our democracy.

I believe we CAN shift our focus to what unites us, rather than what divides us. We CAN be brave enough to engage in thoughtful ways. This kind of dialogue brings out the best in ourselves and our neighbors.

Earlier this year, 88 percent of Americans agreed that leaders of different political partiescould lower political division simply by finding compromise. This doesn’t mean we should back down on our values, and it doesn’t mean we can’t champion our ideological positions with passionate debate.

It means that what we need most of all, is to disagree better, with respect and dignity, for ourselves, for our children and for the future of our country.

Melinda Person is president of the nearly 700,000-member New York State United Teachers.

