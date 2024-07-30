Alan Chartock, the station he built, and the transition to a new CEO

I greeted the news of a new CEO for WAMC with hope for the future. I do not know her, but she’s obviously worked for fabulous organizations. She’ll be inheriting a gem. This is a good time to pat ourselves and each other on the back and think about how we’ve benefitted from the vision, organization and staff that Alan Chartock bequeathed us.

My wife and I have been listeners and supporters of WAMC since the original SOS – Save Our Station – when Albany Medical College decided to spin off WAMC, that they had used for other purposes. That was around 1980. Incidentally, WAMC’s call letters reflect the station’s origins in the medical college. Alan had a day job then, but he dived into fundraising to build the station.

I had recently come to Albany Law School and was teaching a course on Mass Communications Law. In cooperation with the late Dean Bartlett, I invited people at local broadcasting stations to audit the course. David Galletly of WAMC and the late Don Schein of WMHT accepted my invitation and even did some public radio business while on campus.

After the course was over, David called to ask me for the formula I’d mentioned specifying the reach of an FM signal. Around that time, he and Alan Chartock were purchasing smaller stations in the area, expanding from WAMC as it had been under the hospital, housed in what had been a private home facing Washington Park, to Northeast Public Radio as it is now, which reaches seven states, including large chunks of Massachusetts and Connecticut as well as New York.

And then they bought a bank, which became The Linda. I remember asking Alan how they financed the programming there and he said they had underwriting for it. The Linda was obviously much more than just another studio – it was a way to invite people to the station and enlarge the WAMC community. In that and many ways, Alan managed to create the community he was always talking about. My wife and I have been there many times.

Alan always kept broadcasting’s important role front and center and made sure WAMC kept us informed on both local and national issues.

And then there’s WAMC fundraising. I’ve done fundraising for other organizations and discussed fundraising methods with many people. Alan broke all the rules but clicked with you anyway. You responded warmly and generously. I’ve talked with development staff at much larger stations who expressed admiration at what we were able to do and told me they couldn’t do what we’ve been able to do here. That’s partly Alan Chartock, partly the staff he assembled, and partly you, the audience.

Plus, Alan guided the station through major changes in broadcasting. I can remember hearing him warning about the changes taking place, but he led the staff to roll with those punches. We are not just a station with a lot of satellites and repeaters. We’re on the internet; we’re in podcasts; and our National Productions are syndicated around the country. We’ve survived changes in media and broadcasting that have destroyed many companies.

I’ve been watching with awe and with fingers crossed.

It’s time to reflect on the fabulous job Alan did building this station. We were very lucky. We’re blessed with enjoying a true gem of public broadcasting and have a lot to be proud of.

I don’t know the new CEO but wish her well. Alan laid an excellent foundation. She will have a lot to build on.

Steve Gottlieb’s latest book is Unfit for Democracy: The Roberts Court and The Breakdown of American Politics. He is the Jay and Ruth Caplan Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Albany Law School, served on the New York Civil Liberties Union board, on the New York Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, and as a US Peace Corps Volunteer in Iran.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.