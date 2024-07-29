Confounding and confusing events 7/29/24

China’s central bank cut its interest rate in the face of its weakening economy and a housing market crisis. This coupled with the declining birth rate signals many potential problems with the Chinese economy. This does not mean it will not be a force in the world economy but its power is and will be substantially weakened as we go forward.

The Daily Beast had an interesting article on representative Stefanik, and her failure to be selected is the VP after clearly doing everything within her power to do so. I am sure her next goal is a cabinet position, and I truly hope that she achieves that goal. I, among others, was deeply disappointed she wasn’t selected as VP for any number of reasons, but mostly because that would remove her from our District. It is also interesting to note that she has had nothing substantive to say about Vice President Harris’ running for President, other than the normal harangue that she provides, but there is no new information or policy that is coming forward which, unfortunately, is consistent with how she acts on virtually everything.

Mr. Trump says in a fund-raising e-mail that he loves to listen to CNN, which has a heavy dose of sarcasm associated with it. This occurred before his debate with President Biden. This must be another joke that he is playing on CNN and us.

Mr. Trump was also treated to a rebuke from North Korea after he was quoted as saying that he got along well with Kim Jong Un, and that Un was awaiting his return to the White House. Un’s response was “who cares”.

Mr. Netanyahu gave a speech before Congress, then met with President Biden, Vice President Harris and Mr. Trump. Mr. Netanyahu has no interest in achieving peace because he has no plan, as the only way to do that is with a two-state solution. His speech lacked any explanation of how he intends to eliminate Hamas, and the Hamas leaders have said that that is virtually impossible because it is an idea, not based upon specific individuals which makes a great deal of sense because, in fact, what they are doing is seeking a homeland and this war is essentially about that, but Netanyahu does not understand it. At some point he needs to achieve peace, if he doesn’t this will just continuead infinitum.

During this past week, the world hit its hottest day ever, and was preceded by the second hottest day on record. It continues to amaze me that there is no recognition that this is a real series of events and ignoring it, we do at our own peril.

The Chinese have recently made please to American business leaders to stop Mr. Trump’s tariffs. Obviously, we do not have to worry about that unless he is elected, but if he is, this is clearly a sign that the Chinese do not feel Mr. Trump acts rationally, and are appealing to people who in their minds, will in fact act rationally. That is, at least in their own self-interest.

Visas third quarter profit rose 9%. What is important about this is that these are reported at the results from increased digital activity. In fact, digital payments. What this means is that they are cutting costs because it is cheaper to process digital payments than it is paper.

J.D. Vance has continued to provide much fodder for the news media and Democrats. It seems to me that J.D. Vance is the type of character who you’d like to get out in public, making public statements, meeting with people, and essentially turning people off. This is a real advantage for Democrats and it is a tactic that we have all seen work in many elections, including some of my own.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

