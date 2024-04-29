Confounding and confusing events 4/29/24

We again are experiencing mixed reactions to the demonstrations at Columbia University and actions taken by its administration. The real issue is what constitutes anti-Semitic actions or language, which in some instances is difficult to define much like Justice Holmes saying that he would know pornography when he saw it. Is calling for a cease fire in Gazza anti-Semitics, is asserting that Israel is asserting that Israel has committed war crimes in Gazza, or espousing the view that the Israeli response has been disproportionate; as opposed to saying that one wants to see the annihilation of the State of Israel. This is a difficult position for college administrators because mobs of people will express a wide variety of sentiments that are not necessarily reflective of the view of all. Not being on the Columbia campus, or any of the other campus’ where this controversy has blossomed, makes it difficult to know precisely what is being said. It is also important to keep in mind that in every war, heinous acts are committed, in this case, Hamas certainly committed one on October the 7th. Unfortunately, the Israeli’s have committed heinous acts when one looks at over 50,000 dead, many of them women and children. It is also appropriate to argue that Hamas is responsible for many of those deaths, as they have used their own people as human shields. I think we all struggle to find where a pathway through this is. Let us not forget the First Amendment as we analyze what is happening.

It was reported extensively in the media that Mr. Trump apparently nodded off during the early days of the trial in New York City which his lawyer scoffed at as being completely untrue. Unfortunately, there was a reporter sitting in proximity to Mr. Trump who has now confirmed that, in fact, he did nod off on at least one occasion. The only reason for mentioning this, of course, is Mr. Trump’s criticism of President Biden with nicknames such as “sleepy Joe, low energy Joe,” etc. I think we should start calling Mr. Trump “nodding off Donald."

Congresswoman Stefanik voted against aid to the Ukraine, while voting in favor of the other aid packages which were passed on the same day. In a statement she blames her vote on the fact that the Biden administration has not taken sufficient action on the southern border. Hypocritically, she fails to say that she was part of the cabal which killed the border/immigrant legislation coming out of the Senate, which actually was based upon Mr. Trump not wanting Mr. Biden to have a win. Her claims of protecting Americans are absurd because the only American she is trying to protect is Mr. Trump.

In a bit of an ironic twist, the City of Plattsburgh has decided it will charge the Town of Plattsburgh residents to use the City Beach. For over 30 years as part of an agreement involving the Falcon Seaboard co-generation plant, Town residents were entitled to the same use as City residents; Mr. Rosenquest seems to have changed his tune after choosing to end the litigation between the parties. In the interest of full disclosure, I and my firm represented the City of Plattsburgh in that litigation. And also, following up on the fact that he cozied up to Mr. Cashman, who is the Town Supervisor. Looks like they are each sitting on the other side of the room now. I wonder what the Town’s reaction will be.

The immunity argument before the Supreme Court had some surprises. Justice Barrett’s questions which elicited an admission that the indictment in the January 6th case consisted of mostly private actions for which no immunity is available nor warranted came as a welcome surprise to me. The list of non-immune actions should be a guide for the trial Court whenever that opportunity arises. It is clear the conservative wing wants to stall this process to help Mr. Trump – election interference at its best.

Florida’s businesses are rallying against Governor DeSantis because of his immigration actions which they believe is crippling their businesses. This is corroborated by reports out of Maine where immigrants are boosting the economy as a result of sensible State policies.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.