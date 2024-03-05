I prefer a wise, caring friend, to a hotshot looking for loot

I’ve talked about how Biden’s Middle East diplomacy is more complex than meets the eye.

But people say he’s old.

Biden got the Inflation Reduction Act passed, brought inflation way down from its peak and worked with the Fed to keep the economy strong without the recession everyone else predicted.

But people say he’s old.

We couldn’t repair and rebuild American infrastructure until Biden won and signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and he’s been pushing to get those projects started so people could get back to work building and rebuilding the bones of the American economy.

But people say he’s old.

Biden broke the congressional logjam that blocked military promotions and appropriations. Instead, he won new appropriations that shored up our defenses.

But people say he’s old.

Biden had to roll out the vaccines and help us through the pandemic because Trump changed his mind when he lost the election.

OK, the age thing.

Embrace your age, Joe. Your policies are in your heart, not your wrinkles.

You’re the wise, experienced friend who’s always thinking about our welfare.

The other guy is focused on stealing the jewels for himself.

Trump’s judges blocked Biden efforts for women, young people, consumers, workers, homeowners, veterans. They wouldn’t allow government to relieve young people of debt for their college education and give them a good start in life. They took away American women’s control over their bodies and made it hard for them even to get treatment in the midst of medical emergencies.

By contrast, Biden appointed excellent judges, including women and people of all backgrounds, who’ll do justice, and protect men, women and children at all levels of the income spectrum, not just mess your lives up to please ideologues and corporations.

Farmers fought for antitrust laws over a century ago because they were getting ripped off by railroads, but Republicans have been stripping the antitrust laws of their bite on behalf of their corporate patrons. Biden, by contrast, told us “capitalism without competition is not capitalism. It’s extortion. It’s exploitation.” When things go wrong and Republicans insist business can regulate itself, we should be asking how come it didn’t. Biden’s understanding of the limits of capitalism is reflected in his support of consumer, worker and antitrust protections.

Writing about the deaths of despair that took many of the people he grew up with, Nicholas Kristof wrote that “a successful drug policy has to be not just about treatment or interdiction of fentanyl, but also about education, job training and more opportunity …. Biden offered that vision ….”

And I’ve been impressed by Biden’s protection of the free world; not what foreign countries can do for his income and reputation, like Trump did. Our way of life is built on our connections to the democratic countries of Europe, and protected by NATO, our mutual defense pact with our European allies. NATO and the EU are the lasting contribution of brilliant statecraft, not play toys for ignorant presidents to undermine.

Biden’s thinking about all of us. Whether we’re men, women, or children, whether we work at a desk, in our homes or with our muscles, and without regard to age, color, background or sexual categories, Biden has our welfare at heart.

The other guy’s age is no excuse and his misbehavior is dangerous.

Joe’s the wise, experienced friend who’s always thinking about our welfare. And at his age, WOW.

So, embrace your age, Joe. Your policies are in your heart, not your wrinkles. You deserve the appreciation of the nation. What I want for you, Joe, is continued good health, and good luck.

Steve Gottlieb’s latest book is Unfit for Democracy: The Roberts Court and The Breakdown of American Politics. He is the Jay and Ruth Caplan Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Albany Law School, served on the New York Civil Liberties Union board, on the New York Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, and as a US Peace Corps Volunteer in Iran.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.