Justin Chaires mounts Democratic primary challenge against NYS Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara

With redistricting casting a shadow over New York's 2022 elections, a Democratic primary challenger is running in the 111th state Assembly District.

Justin Chaires casts himself as a progressive alternative to Angelo Santabarbara, a Rotterdam Democrat who has represented the 111th since 2012. Chaires' quest for public office this year began with an eye toward primarying Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko.

"I did," Chaires said. "I started out in the congressional race. And we kind of changed course after the original redistricting, and after talking to all the community members and community leaders in our area, that felt that the state position would definitely be more beneficial in helping them, moving forward."

Santabarbara has built up a reputation as a moderate in Albany who campaigns hard in the district and makes frequent local appearances.

A teacher by trade, Chaires hails from Schenectady where he graduated from Schenectady High School in 2008. The 31-year-old earned an associate’s degree from Hudson Valley Community College in 2010, a bachelor's degree from Hartwick College in 2013, and a graduate degree from Grand Canyon University in 2021. He and his wife Courtney, a working medical professional, have four children.

With added support from the Working Families Party line, Chaires thinks he has an excellent chance to take the seat.

"It started with talking to the community first and then as we looked at the lines and seeing all of Schenectady city being inside this area, as well as Eastern Montgomery County, it changes the narrative a lot based on what he's normally having," Chaires said. "Angelo was a former Republican legislator, and still currently a Democratic conservative running on the conservative line."

With the challenge to the constitutionality of new district lines drawn this year by state Democratic lawmakers, the actual borders of the 111th may be subject to change.

There is also the possibility that Assembly and statewide primaries will be shifted to August to align with rescheduled state Senate and Congressional races. Chaires thinks the core of the 111th will remain intact.

Chaires says if elected, he won't just "show up and smile," he'll work for the people as a true public servant.

"I look at the issues we see now in our education system, as I hear regularly as we see so much divisiveness happening in our school board all across in Schenectady, looking at it and trying to improve education within our governing county, making sure that we have enough teachers and parents I see housing as a major issue, sustainability and getting people into quality housing," said Chaires. "That's where we can fight homelessness as I'm watching people and businesses be displaced regularly right now, by corporations. I see not truly affordable housing. I see inaccessible health care, as I, you know, we go to Ellis, or St. Mary's, and it's a 12 hour wait in the emergency room because there's nothing else that they can do. There's no other accessible health care in that area. I have families that come to me talking about childcare, and more than half of their paycheck is going to childcare. And they can never build generational wealth. And they're stuck in the cycle of generational trauma, which keeps them holding to the same place."

Chaires says infrastructure and creating sustainable jobs also rank high on his list of issues facing the 111th.