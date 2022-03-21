Sen. Schumer: Capital Region projects to receive $22 million

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting over $22 million dollars for local projects in the just-passed federal budget.

Speaking at the Blake Annex in downtown Albany, Schumer says the money appropriated through the bipartisan omnibus spending package will benefit three major community priorities: making Blake home to a regional non-profit hub, installing new high-tech research facilities at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the University at Albany, and creation of the Port of Albany Workforce Training Center.

Seventeen non-profit organizations share space and overhead costs at Blake, which is getting just over a million dollars. “So the place hasn't been open for a year yet. And yet, it's a huge success," said Schumer. "And thanks to the funding I secured, they're going to be able to do even more. And some of the money will be used to construct classrooms that each of these organizations can use for training and mentoring and making critical upgrades to drive this nonprofit. And it means less expenses for the individual groups, which means more money can go to the people they're helping, which is ultimately the goal.”

The Democrat says he also secured $900,000 for UAlbany's Extreme Weather Risk Prediction Pilot Program. “It's a game changer for weather prediction," Schumer said. "This is going to have ramifications throughout the country. And it'll give us better work weather forecasting, so we know when to grab an umbrella. But more importantly, the impact of high impact storms. Until now, the layers in the weather, in the cloud cover were measured twice daily at three locations in New York State with weather balloons. This project will make measurements every five minutes from 17 New York State locations. It's revolutionary.”

Another $984,000 will go to RPI for its Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility. Schumer said “It's going to bring state of the art kinds of biotech equipment to the Capital Region that will enable the researchers at RPI, to conduct cutting edge research, drug discovery, and biotech companies in the capital region to conduct research at the facility.”

And $1.5 million dollars will create the Port of Albany South End Workforce Training Center. “Which will give people the technical schools for trades career like welding and connect South End residents to good paying jobs in the industry,” said Schumer.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the jobs generated will shape the future for South End residents and their families.

“We cannot have another broken promise to a community where there have been a litany of broken promises," Sheehan said. "Senator Schumer understands that, and this commitment, and this investment in the South End is a tangible representation of that.”

In addition to the three major projects, Schumer says there is funding for 16 regional community-led initiatives.