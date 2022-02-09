Delmar Nursing Home workers hold candlelight vigil

Nursing home workers held a candlelight vigil Wednesday at the Delmar Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Nurses, recreation, housekeeping and dietary staff represented by 1199SEIU say they haven't seen a pay raise since 2018. They claim the nursing home is extremely short-staffed and that long hours, fatigue and stress often mean qualified healthcare workers leave, making the situation worse.

LPN David Geurin says they want to renegotiate their contract which would help fill positions and eliminate the need to bring in outside temporary help.

"I've been working in this facility for almost nine years," Geurin said. "I have residents I have built long-term relationships with. I feel continuity of care in working with these people is essential."

The union says it hasn't been able to find common ground with facility owner Bronx-based Centers Health Care, which did not immediately comment.