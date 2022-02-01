Supervisor gives hybrid Bethlehem State of the Town address

Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven outlined his vision for the year in his fifth State of the Town address last week.

VanLuven kicked off his address on a positive note, praising the Albany County town's resiliency and community spirit.

" We were the only community in the Capital Region to have a First Night celebration," VanLuven said. "And while it was scaled back and entirely outside, it was safe, and it was an invigorating way to send out 2021. And to start off and to welcome in 2022. The events also showed how flexible and adaptable our community has been during the pandemic, and how much strength we can draw from our neighbors."

VanLuven, a Democrat, said regardless of the pandemic or economic struggles, things get done in Bethlehem. He touched on transitioning the town vehicle fleet to electric or cleaner hybrids and the recent installation of 10 public charging stations. He spoke of the coming wind farm tower manufacturing plant, along with a fuel cell manufacturing facility to be built in the Vista Park, which promise to create more than 2,000 "good-paying green jobs" and turn the town into a "Green Energy Hub."

"This astonishing growth of green energy industry in Bethlehem is a reflection of our business friendly climate, our commitment to economic growth and our commitment to tackling the challenges of climate change," said VanLuven. "The future is green, and the green energy future is right here in Bethlehem."

VanLuven says this year, the town will continue its Historic Preservation efforts and police reform initiatives, as well as its micro enterprise grant program with a fourth round of funding to help new businesses launch and established businesses grow.

"We will also be working with the Bethlehem industrial development agency and our good friends at the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce to help catalyze the growth of support businesses near the two green energy facilities and also throughout the town's industrial sector," VanLuven said. "These new businesses will create more jobs, more expanded services and more opportunities for our community. Now, growth in our community is complex issue. Some see it as a threat to the things that drew us and our families to Bethlehem in the first place. Others see it as a natural part of the town's ongoing history. Either way Bethlehem is growing and is going to continue to grow."

VanLuven added that work is nearly done on the first complete update of Bethlehem's comprehensive plan in 15 years, with a focus on protecting the environment.

"As one of only two municipalities in the state of New York with an open space coordinator, we are committed to conserving treasured farms and green spaces in Bethlehem, in partnership with willing and interested landowners and with a commitment to doing our part to pay for it," VanLuven said. "Another element of our town that has been highlighted throughout the Comprehensive Plan update process has been the importance of our community's history, like Greenspaces. Our history can easily be lost if taken for granted, or worse, if ignored and forgotten."