© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capital Region News
Northeast Report

Two dead after man stabs family in Duanesburg

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published December 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST
StatePOlices
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
At Troop G headquarters in Latham, State Police Commander Chris West told reporters the man called troopers Wednesday night and told them he had stabbed his family.

New York State Troopers have arrested a Duanesburg man they say admitted to stabbing his family. Warning: this story includes upsetting details.

At Troop G headquarters in Latham, State Police Commander Chris West says the man called troopers Wednesday night and told them he had stabbed his family.

"Last night approximately 9:15 p.m., members from the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to the home on Duanesburg Road in the town of Duanesburg, after receiving a call from a male caller, who stated that he had stabbed his family," West Said. "Upon arrival, members from both agencies took 47-year-old Nelson D. Patino into custody at the home without incident, and he was subsequently charged with two counts of murder second degree, attempted murder, second degree, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon fourth degree. Patino was currently in custody and is awaiting arraignment."

Captain Robert Appleton says Patino was transported to St. Peter's Hospital, treated for self-inflicted injuries and discharged. Three victims were located inside the home with apparent stab wounds. A 5-year-old male died at the scene. His 37-year-old mother was transported to Albany Medical Center where she died from her injuries. The third victim, a 2-year-old male, was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. Appleton says the victim’s names have been withheld pending family notifications, which has been complicated by a language barrier.

"We do not have a motive at this time as the case is still under investigation," Appleton said. "However, there hasn't been any noted domestic incident report history and there's been no notable or significant criminal history with anyone at their residence."

Schenectady County District Attorney Bob Carney says he was present at what he described as “truly a horrific scene.

“As we are conducting this press conference, members of the State Police are briefing my staff about the case," said Carney. "So back in my office, so we don't have a lot of details, but I can tell you that that Nelson Patino, having been charged as the Major indicated, with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and some weapons charges will be arraigned tonight in Duanesburg Town Court."

Carney says his office will be ready to present the case to a grand jury as early as next week.

Tags

Capital Region NewsDuanesburgmurder
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas