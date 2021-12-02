Two dead after man stabs family in Duanesburg

New York State Troopers have arrested a Duanesburg man they say admitted to stabbing his family. Warning: this story includes upsetting details.

At Troop G headquarters in Latham, State Police Commander Chris West says the man called troopers Wednesday night and told them he had stabbed his family.

"Last night approximately 9:15 p.m., members from the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to the home on Duanesburg Road in the town of Duanesburg, after receiving a call from a male caller, who stated that he had stabbed his family," West Said. "Upon arrival, members from both agencies took 47-year-old Nelson D. Patino into custody at the home without incident, and he was subsequently charged with two counts of murder second degree, attempted murder, second degree, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon fourth degree. Patino was currently in custody and is awaiting arraignment."

Captain Robert Appleton says Patino was transported to St. Peter's Hospital, treated for self-inflicted injuries and discharged. Three victims were located inside the home with apparent stab wounds. A 5-year-old male died at the scene. His 37-year-old mother was transported to Albany Medical Center where she died from her injuries. The third victim, a 2-year-old male, was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. Appleton says the victim’s names have been withheld pending family notifications, which has been complicated by a language barrier.

"We do not have a motive at this time as the case is still under investigation," Appleton said. "However, there hasn't been any noted domestic incident report history and there's been no notable or significant criminal history with anyone at their residence."

Schenectady County District Attorney Bob Carney says he was present at what he described as “truly a horrific scene.

“As we are conducting this press conference, members of the State Police are briefing my staff about the case," said Carney. "So back in my office, so we don't have a lot of details, but I can tell you that that Nelson Patino, having been charged as the Major indicated, with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and some weapons charges will be arraigned tonight in Duanesburg Town Court."

Carney says his office will be ready to present the case to a grand jury as early as next week.