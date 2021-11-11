How school districts in New York are approaching diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

In April, the New York state Board of Regents launched an initiative to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in schools. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas reports it is now being considered and adopted in many school districts.

The Regents called for a holistic and inclusive approach. The New York State School Boards Association, New York State Council of School Superintendents, Conference of Big 5 School Districts and Rural Schools Association of New York State have issued a joint statement on the initiative.

It says DEI policies and practices aim to include all groups that have been disadvantaged, whether due to race, ethnicity, disability, gender or gender identity, socioeconomic status or another factor.

Jay Worona, Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel of the New York State School Boards Association, says the culture wars have come to school board meetings across the country.

"There's confusion about what the intent of school districts are when it comes to providing lessons about the curriculum," said Worona. "And this statement is designed to impart the clear understanding that we are not in our school districts attempting to provide etiology and indoctrination, but rather to provide students with critical thinking skills. That's the goal. That's our aim."

Worona says when a school board adopts a DEI policy, it is committing to ensuring all students have equal educational opportunities and the resources matched to their individual needs.

Bob Lowry, Deputy Director of the New York State Council school superintendents, says DEI policies involve changing classroom practices, how information is taught and how questions are asked, recognizing that some children from different backgrounds may respond differently to different methods of teaching.

"The fact is that schools all across New York state have been doing good work for several years now, with little or no controversy, trying to make their schools more welcoming and supportive to children of all backgrounds," Lowry said. "And the fact is, our schools have been becoming more diverse. Over the last decade and a half, over 85% of the districts in the state have had an increase in the number of children of color that they're serving. And I'd say that ultimately, this is really about trying to make sure that all children have the kinds of opportunities and support that we want for our own children."

Lowry says he views the joint statement as an effort to try and "set the record straight."

Worona says remote learning and general disruption of the educational experience triggered by the pandemic underscores the need for equity.

"There was a divide, you know, it was an equity divide digitally, right, with kids who didn't have access to technology, or in areas of the state that were very remote and they did not have broadband capabilities," Worona said. "So, you know, this is a call to to ensure that there is no child in the state that should be placed in a position to be denied educational benefit, and that should be the commitment of our state on behalf of the future generation."