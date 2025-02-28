Rogovoy Report 2/28/25

Trumpeter Dave Guy brings his hip-hop and soul-inflected jazz to Club B10 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., tonight at 8pm. Guy’s sound reflects his influences, ranging from Donald Byrd and Hugh Masekela to A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul. As a member of The Dap-Kings, Guy performed with Amy Winehouse and Sharon Jones, and he now appears with the Roots on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Guy’s band members include Hudson Valley keyboard wizard Marco Benevento. (Fri, Feb 28)

Broadway singer Morgan James brings her eclectic songbook to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. The Juilliard-trained singer, songwriter, actress, and recording artist is equally at home singing songs by the Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone, Prince, Sam Cooke, Hank Williams, Eric Carmen, and Jeff Buckley as she is tackling numbers from such Broadway musicals as Wonderland, The Addams Family, and Godspell. (Sat, Mar 1)

The Van Kuijk Quartet from France and harpist Parker Ramsay join forces at PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., on Saturday at 3pm, in a program of early 20th century impressionistic works by French composers Debussy, Fauré, and Caplet, paired with works by Nico Muhly and Alice Goodman’s The Street, a set of meditations commissioned by Ramsay for solo harp. (Sat, Mar 1)

Irish balladeer Karan Casey bookends our region with two concerts based in traditional Irish folk with contemporary accents drawn from pop, jazz, and other styles, with an emphasis on women’s stories, at the Irish American Heritage Museum in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm, and again at the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Tuesday, March 4, at 7pm. In addition to working with her own band, Casey has collaborated with the likes of Maura O’Connell, James Taylor, Bela Fleck, the Boston Pops, the Chieftains, the Dubliners, Peggy Seeger, Tim O’Brien, and Solas. (Sun, Mar 2; Tue, Mar 4)

Female vocal trio the Ladles bring their ethereal, sisterly, sophisticated harmonies and mix of folk, swing, bluegrass, and world music to our region for two concerts, at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, N.Y., on Tuesday, March 4, at 8pm, and again at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 5, at 6pm. (Tue, Mar 4; Wed, Mar 5)

Also of note:

Americana singer-songwriter Noah Guthrie and folk-roots singer Charlotte Morris share a double-bill at Park Theatre in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

Jazz-tinged folk-pop singer-songwriter Rebecca Martin celebrates the release of her new album, SHE, in concert at The Local in Saugerties, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

Punk-rock legends The Dictators pick up where they left off about a half-century ago with a new, self-titled album, which they will preview at the Colony in Woodstock, N.Y., tonight at 7pm. Rock singer-songwriter Steve Conte (RIYL the Police) warms up the crowd for the Dictators.

Crescendo presents Revolutionary Renaissance: Motets, Madrigals, and Canzonas by Groundbreaking Composers of the 16th Century - a program of vocal and instrumental works by six female Italian composers, plus motets and a madrigal by the Afro-Portuguese Renaissance composer Vicente Lusitano -- at Trinity Church in Lakeville, Conn., on Saturday at 4pm, and at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm.

Four Nations Ensemble performs a concert of works by Handel, Elizabeth Linley, J. C. Bach, and Haydn at Time and Space (TSL) in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 3:30pm.

Philadelphia-based rock band Low Cut Connie -- the alter ego for frontman, pianist, and songwriter Adam Weiner -- brings its quirky sounds to Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, N.Y., on Thursday, March 6, at 8pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.