Rogovoy Report 2/21/25

Experimental guitarist-composer Marc Ribot brings Hurry Red Telephone, his Albert Ayler-influenced quartet, to Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. In his over 40-year career, the gifted guitarist has created iconic music with the likes of Tom Waits, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Elvis Costello, Marianne Faithful, and many others. Joining Ribot are drummer Chad Taylor, Soul Coughing bassist Sebastian Steinberg, and guitarist Ava Mendoza (Unnatural Ways, Violent Femmes, tUnE-yArDs). (Sat, Feb 22)

Grammy Award-nominated clarinetist David Krakauer and his musical partner, multi-instrumentalist Kathleen Tagg, bring their “Good Vibes Explosion!” program to the Local in Saugerties, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. Their diverse sextet, with members hailing from Canada, Iran, South Africa, as well as the U.S., plays a dance-heavy global fusion rooted in Krakauer’s klezmer-influenced clarinet. (Sat, Feb 22)

Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson brings her soulful indie-pop to the Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm. Mendelson’s folk-rock sound variously recalls the likes of Carole King, Carly Simon, Laura Nyro, Shawn Colvin, and Burt Bacharach. (Sun, Feb 23)

Pianist Aaron Diehl will perform a concert of ragtime and Harlem stride music, featuring works by Eubie Blake, Fats Waller, Jelly Roll Morton, Scott Joplin, and others, at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, in a presentation of Capital Region Classical. Diehl has performed with musical giants such as Wynton Marsalis, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Tyshawn Sorey, and Philip Glass, and has been a soloist with the New York and Los Angeles philharmonics, the San Francisco Symphony, and the Cleveland Orchestra. (Sun, Feb 23)

Also of note:

The Williams Chamber Players perform works by Handel, Penderecki, Mahler, and Shostakovich in a free concert at Brooks-Rogers Recital Hall at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

Trumpeter-composer Peter Evans brings his experimental jazz quartet Being & Becoming to EMPAC’s Studio 2 at RPI in Troy, N.Y., tonight at 7pm.

Mystic Bowie brings Talking Dreads -- his reggae-fied versions of Talking Heads songs -- to the Colony in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

Michael Benedict brings his Jazz Vibes quartet to Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm. The group features vibraphonist Benedict with Joe Finn on guitar, Pete Toigo on bass, and Pete Sweeney on drums. Their repertoire includes straight ahead jazz standards, Latin-American songs, and original material.

Berkshire poet Lisken Van Pelt Dus will read from her new collection, How Many Hands to Home, at the Bookstore in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 5pm.

Guitarist-singer John Pizzarelli performs at the Egg in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday at 7:30pm.

Father John Misty brings his eccentric, dynamic indie-pop to UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., on Sunday at 8pm.

Jazzy, soulful singer-songwriter Kendra McKinley continues her residency at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., with her trio on Thursday, February 27, at 8pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.