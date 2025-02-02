"100 Saints You Should Know” at Schenectady Civic Players is not a religious experience

A dilemma when reviewing a play is the challenge of describing what you see on stage without judging it by what you feel is missing from the effort.

“100 Saints You Should Know” at Schenectady Civic Players is that type of production. It is a capable, but uninspired production of a play that is more a character study of its five characters than it is a dramatic journey. But, it is one of those theater events you leave convinced it should have been better.

Not helping matters are some glaring problems such as odd blocking choices, a choppy pace and, most important of all, not being able to hear the performers.

Elocution and projection might improve during the run, which ends Sunday. I hope so, for “100 Saints You Should Know” hearing the words is critical.

This is an extremely wordy play in which dialogue is not only important, but it demands a subtlety of exploration that signals the feelings below the words uttered.

What you get instead is a play that tells a tale of five hapless people searching for a way to find peace and contentment in their lives.

Because of the title, having one character a priest with issues about his faith, and another trying to learn how to pray - it seems the play is based on finding spirituality.

It may be. However, the one binding issue is that every set of characters has parental issues. This implies the work is about human failings rather than a loss of faith.

We first meet Theresa cleaning a toilet in the parish center. Played nicely by Brigitta Rose, (one of the few people who speaks with clarity) this moment shows that the woman is living a hand-to-mouth existence.

During the course of the play we learn it is the result of a life lived without discipline. Rose deft in building sympathy towards the woman until we understand she is an enabler rather than a victim.

Theresa faces life with a menial job and a 16- year old daughter, Abby, whom she gave birth to at 17. Played by Zurie Adams, an actor who shows great potential, she is the epitome of a foul-mouthed, selfish brat raised by an individual with no parenting skills. It’s not a difficult leap to see that Abby is probably Theresa at the same age.

Alex Yun plays the young priest, Matthew, as a passive individual whose personal conflicts over his sensual desires bleeds into his relationship with the Church. Put on leave from his priestly duties, he lives at home with his elderly, widowed mother Coleen.

Maureen Armand effectively captures a woman from another generation who is unable to show affection. Her interaction with her son comes across as a cold, smothering relationship.

The final character is the dim-witted Garret, whose unseen parents reject the young man because of his homosexuality. Jake Huerter is good as he captures the tragic youth’s pitiful lack of identity. Unknowingly, he becomes the catalyst that tenuously connects all the others.

Clearly, playwright Kate Fodor has created a complex group of characters, each with dramatic potential. Sadly, at SCP that drama is not realized.

Director Tony Pallone is apparently satisfied with playing the words of the text rather than exploring the unstated fears and weaknesses of the individuals, which is what truly unites them.

Despite an extremely efficient stage crew, the set changes interrupt the pace of the play. Robin MacDuffie’s stage design includes a dominating sculpture using colors that evoke stained glass windows in a church.

For me, it had me thinking of the Burning Man image. If intended, it is a thoughtful piece of art that blends pagan ritual with religious traditions. However, the problem is it dominates the stage causing some tough blocking choices for the director.

The production of “100 Saints You Should Know” is a meandering exercise without power or impact. However, the material is strangely intriguing and might offer moments of insight to some.

“100 Saints You Should Know” plays at Schenectady Civic Theatre, 12 S. Church Street, Schenectady through Sunday February 2. For tickets and schedule information go to civicplayers.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.