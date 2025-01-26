Museums are a good antidote for cabin fever

The end of January and early February are the peak times to catch a bad case of “Cabin Fever.”

The only known cure is activity. A problem is that things in theater and the performing arts are slow.

That’s especially true with theater where the picin’s are slim.

“Cher: the Musical” plays at Proctors Tuesday through Sunday. It’s a lavish show that is true to Cher the singer and fashionista.

“A Few Good Men” opens at Cohoes Music Hall on January 31 for a two weekend run and “100 Saints You Should Know” completes its run this upcoming weekend at Schenectady Civic Players.

The choices are great, but they are not a full meal.

What is needed to break the monotony of winter is a visit to a local or nearby museum. It’s an indoor experience that gets you out of the house. It can be a magical day as you enter the world of a passionate artist.

One area art facility that is often overlooked is the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls.

The permanent collection is impressive, but what makes it unique is the way it is presented. Looking at classic art within the structure of a former home is both fascinating and relaxing.

Their contemporary galleries are also worthy of a look. Just opened this weekend is an eight piece exhibit of Cypriot pottery.

Also just opened is “Highlights from the Georgi Collection.” It features 60 paintings of old masters from Italy and the Netherlands.

Perhaps the most exciting is “Odili Donald Odita: a Survey of Context.” It consists of the Nigerian-American’s paintings which are described as “kaleidoscopic works that combine geometric patterns with American hard-edge Abstraction.”

Another local and under-appreciated museum is the Albany Institute of History and Art. It has one of the largest collections in the world of the Hudson River School of Art. Among the artists represented in the collection are Thomas Cole, Frederick Church and Asher Durand.

However, this weekend it opened an exhibition by contemporary artist Robert Shetterly. It has the intriguing title “Americans Who Tell The Truth.”

Among the 42 portraits are abolitionist John Brown, folk legend Pete Seeger, Black-Equality pioneer Rosa Parks and other Americans who spoke truths that the majority of the population didn’t want to hear.

Besides these fine institutions there are also the Tang at Skidmore College, the New York State Museum, and State University Museum in Albany.

Too, there are specialty museums like the Automobile Museum, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame; as well as the NY State Military Museum - all in Saratoga.

A short drive away in Stockbridge, MA is the Norman Rockwell Museum. What can be a better family experience than a couple of hours viewing Rockwell’s work?

This is an especially good time to visit because until February 23, the exhibit of Rockwell’s work titled “Home for the Holidays” is still on display. It features the artist’s sentimental expressions of gratitude when families gather together.

Too, there is the Clark Institute in Williamstown. MA, which has a world-class permanent collection featuring a number of Impressionist painters. Adding to that luster are a couple of intriguing exhibits which close in February and early-March.

One of those closing is “Wall Power Modern French Tapestry” which runs through March 9. It consists of 32 examples of 20th and 21st century tapestry on loan from the famous Moblier National in Paris. Their warm vibrancy will show how far the practical form of art has changed since medieval times.

As an added incentive to visit, there is free admission at the Clark through March 30.

A short distance from the Clark is MassMoCA in North Adams, MA. It is one of the largest spaces in the world devoted to contemporary art.

There are at least two dozen exhibits on display. Some will beg the ageless question “Is it art?” to thoughts like “I’ve never thought of seeing this from that perspective.”

In that category is the semi-permanent Sol LeWitt exhibit which offers new revelations each time you see it.

No matter your taste in art, there is something in area galleries that will brighten your day.

It is a good idea to check websites of the museums to preview the collections.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

