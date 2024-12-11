“A Christmas Story - The Musical” at Cohoes Music Hall is a new and improved version of a classic

A lesson most of us have learned over the years is that the phrase “new and improved” can be an exaggeration.

“A Christmas Story - The Musical” playing at Cohoes Music Hall through December 22, is, as always, a heartwarming show. However, the addition of music and dance make it more vibrant and sweet. It is, indeed, “new and improved.”

Adding to the fun is that Playhouse Stage has cast a perfect blend of adults and extremely talented young performers.

There is a sense of professionalism that runs throughout the cast, yet it has a hometown feel that makes the show true to the simple mid-west values it espouses.

Leaving the show you’ll be impressed by the dazzling, show-stopping production numbers - four alone in the first act, and more in the second. However, you’ll probably dwell on its moral. It says a normal childhood anchored by loving parents will form a healthy adult.

Director Michael LoPorto keeps the show in remarkable balance. He permits young choreographer Gabi Bazinet Douglas to create breathless tap dance numbers that fill the stage with tireless energy.

Not only are you impressed with the vibrancy of the dance, you marvel at how young actors can be so talented.

Without losing a beat LoPorto brings the focus back to young Ralphie’s pursuit of the Red Ryder BB Gun that he coveted so much that he is willing to risk having his eye shot out.

The importance of the pace that LoPorto sets is to avoid a show which could appear as simply a series of vignettes that focus on comic family crises about childhood dilemmas. LoPorto makes it appear as one seamlessly connected story.

Of course, the cast is important in making this happen. Most important is the performance of David Baecker as the narrator, aka Jean Sheperd, the oral essayist who created the material.

He is always on stage as he establishes the mood of a true memory play. His fond, affectionate and rapt attention to the action makes it clear that he and Ralphie are the same person - decades apart.

It’s a marvelous performance that is subtle and wise. It makes him a tender conduit between the audience and the story.

As for Ralphie, Jack Holick offers one of the most impressive performances of the character that I’ve seen. The prodigy captures the innocence of a kid who can’t stay out of trouble. Too, he sings great and even dances well.

As characters, the parents benefit the most from the added music. Nick Martiniano effectively captures the funny, but gruff nature of the “Old Man” without losing the love he has for his family. However, a couple of insightful ballads add some insight to the man’s dreams.

Molly Rose McGrath plays Mother as written - passive and loving. Songs like “Just Like That” and “A Mother’s Love” are not only beautiful moments, they permit the audience to know the woman on a deeper level.

Giving a stealth performance through song and performance, McGrath offers a loving portrait of a wise wife living in the early 1940’s.

Filling out the Parker family is younger brother Randy. Grayson Salin comically captures the frustration of a boy trying to compete with a precocious older brother.

One of the second act show-stoppers is “ You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out.” It features AshleySimone Kirchner as the school teacher, Miss Shields. To say she is super, does not do the staging justice.

Supporting the powerhouse number, and indeed the entire score, is musical director Brian Axford. One of his most valuable contributions is to emphasize the importance of lyrics in every song.

The set is attractive and functional, but it’s not flashy. What is impressive is it was designed by the choreographer Douglas, who does double duty in the production.

The costumes are perfect for the characters and members of the ensemble. They are numerous and colorful. This variety helps reduce any sameness that might creep into the production. They were designed by Miss Shields, another double-dutier, AshleySimone Kirchner.

All these simple production elements add to the sincerity of the story being told.

Meanwhile, the performances and direction elevate the show to a happy theater experience that should not be missed.

“A Christmas Story - the Musical” produced by Playhouse Stage continues at Cohoes Music Hall through December 22. For tickets and schedule information go to playhouse stage.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

