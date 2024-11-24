Holiday entertainment can be overwhelming

It’s the Sunday before Thanksgiving and all the holiday entertainments are starting to stir.

Before, you know it the Christmas Carols, the Nutcrackers and the other family entertainments will be here.

Make plans early as many events have become traditions and often sell out. That’s the case with even the most abundant of shows, like “A Christmas Carol,” of which there are at least four in the area.

Troy Foundry Theatre in Troy is offering a one-man version. There are two offerings in Troy December 8-9, and one at Capital Repertory Theatre on December 16.

Next week, Curtain Call Theatre in Latham opens a six-person adaptation. Scrooge remains consistent, but five actors play all the other roles. That’s December 5-22.

If you want a traditional full cast production you’ll find it at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA on December 5-22.

There are even some new versions of familiar entertainments.“ A Christmas Story” has its dedicated fanbase, but it’s been freshened up with music. “ A Christmas Story: the Musical” will be offered by Playhouse Stage at Cohoes Music Hall December 4-22.

This Tuesday, Capital Repertory Theatre opens “ A Sherlock Carol.” It’s a mashup involving a grown up Tiny Tim who asks Holmes to investigate the mysterious death of a good friend. Add a stolen diamond and you have a clever holiday mystery. It too plays until December 22.

“The Nutcracker” is the dance equivalent of theater’s “A Christmas Carol.” You never get tired of it. The sheer number of local productions proves that. There are over dozen performances of the family ballet.

At Proctors, Northeast Ballet offers the timeless classic on December 14-15. The Egg has three different companies producing it.

In chronological order, they are Nacra Dance (December 7), Albany Berkshire Ballet (December 14-15) and the Grand Kyiv Ballet (December 19-20)

The Palace Theatre presents “Nutcracker! Magical Ballet” on December 4. As for other ballets in December, the Albany venue hosts “The Snow Queen”, danced by Grand Kyiv Ballet on December 6, and “Sleeping Beauty” by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine on December 12. The more contemporary “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is there next Thursday December 5.

As for family extravaganzas, the granddaddy of them all, “Melodies of Christmas” is at Proctors for four days, December 19-22. It’s comparable rival, the Albany Symphony’s holiday effort “The Magic of Christmas” is at the Palace on December 8.

At the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Albany Pro Musica offers its always sold out concert, “The Many Moods of Christmas” on December 15.

In Saratoga Springs at Universal Preservation Hall, the Schenectady Saratoga Symphony Orchestra presents “ Poinsettia Pops” December 7 and 8.

Personally my favorite holiday events are the more interactive street walks in which the entire community gets involved. In Saratoga, the Victorian Street Stroll takes place December 5 from 5-9 pm. In Troy, starting at noon, the Victorian Stroll takes over the city on December 8.

That’s lot of holiday cheer offered in a brief period of time. The good news they are only the highlights. They are many other treasured experience waiting to be discovered.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

