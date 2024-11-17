The busiest man in Troy during the holidays

Despite the exhaustion we all feel during the holidays, most people are trying to find ways to build the Christmas spirit.

One excellent way to do this is to attend a production of “A Christmas Carol”, the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge from being a vindictive miser to becoming a benefactor to the Cratchit family is inspiring. His transformation is a true symbol of the holiday spirit.

We’re told he lived a generous life. But because Dickens never wrote a sequel, it’s reasonable to wonder exactly how Scrooge lived out the remainder of his life,

In the Capital Repertory Theatre production of “A Sherlock Carol” which opens previews this Thursday, November 22, we get to meet Scrooge years after the end of “A Christmas Carol.”

The role of Scrooge is played by David Girard. He is also performing a one-man show in which he portrays Scrooge, as well as all the other characters in the Dickens’ classic. This includes the three spirits who change his life. It’s a rare chance to fully explore the man.

The one man “A Christmas Carol” is produced by Troy Foundry Theatre, which he co-founded and is artistic director. It plays in Troy December 8-9, 17 and at the Rep December 16.

At Capital Repertory Theatre’s “A Sherlock Carol” in Albany, Girard’s other Scrooge is a totally different character and is at end of his life. The acting challenge is enormous.

And that’s only half of Girard’s schedule. He is also a Core Adjunct Professor at Siena College teaching theater. Additionally, he’s managing partner in a downtown Troy enterprise 518CRAFT located at Monument Square.

Any one of Girard’s December responsibilities would tire the average person. But the 51 year-old shrugs it off saying, “Anyone who knows me knows that I thrive when I am super busy. I think of myself as Santa without the reindeer, but with a lot of costume changes.”

However, he admits the schedule of acting in one show while rehearsing another can be grueling, especially with two other jobs.

He says his free time is spent mostly sleeping. He has abstained from all alcohol since the beginning of November and has been incorporating his acting responsibilities into his academic life.

He offered his mantra for living - “family, friends, food and water.” He quickly adds, “and always laugh.”

“A Christmas Carol” has been a prevailing theme in Girard’s professional life. In a recent interview he tells that his first attempt in writing an original story at StIllwater High School was a tale of the President of the United States being visited by three spirits.

As a member of the New York State Theatre Institute the organization’s final production was “A Christmas Carol.” It was directed by David Baecker, his mentor when he did his undergraduate work at Russell Sage College in Troy. Baecker is directing his one-man show of “A Christmas Carol.”

Finally, Girard earned membership to Actors’ Equity by performing in a regional tour of the show that originated at the Palace Theatre in Albany. He played young Scrooge.

Feeling something like an expert on the work he believes it resonates to so many people because of the theme that “It’s never too late to change.” He says the same theme exists in “A Sherlock Carol” as well. He explains: “Holmes is a haunted man when we meet him. His ghostly journey with Scrooge changes him.”

He continues the circle by using this unique opportunity as a teaching experience. He explains how his students, with the support of The Rep, are taking the “Sherlock Carol” journey with him.

One example is that he’s had designers from the production speak to his class explaining the choices they’ve made.

His acting class is also following the show closely. He has arranged for them to attend a tech rehearsal and has provided access for them to discuss acting choices with the rest of the cast.

Even though he has his own local theater company, he regards Capital Repertory Theatre as his acting home. He’s performed in 10 shows there, most recently in “Beautiful”. He estimates off stage he’s been involved in another dozen. “It’s an amazing place,” he says.

About the character who has been performed by so many great actors, he says, “I know the man in most of Dickens’ story is cold and hard. But if you see the story of his entire life you realize he was formed to be this way.”

He refuses to apologize for Scrooge’s behavior. But he does say. “I think he had goodness in him. Dickens found a way to release it. That’s why the story is so meaningful. We are all decent people; sometimes we need a way to discover our own goodness.”

For tickets and schedule information on “A Sherlock Carol” go to attherep.org. For “A Christmas Carol” go to troyfoundrytheatre.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

