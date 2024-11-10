Pre-holiday theater

A lot of theater scheduling is influenced by an upcoming holiday. Now that the spooking season is behind us, and despite what you experience in the malls, the holiday season is still weeks away. This means most of the theater being offered the rest of November is on the schedule based on quality.

For starters, the classic work, “A Moon for the Misbegotten” opens at Schenectady Civic Players, this Friday and runs through the 24th. It was written by Eugene O’Neill in 1943 but didn’t get to Broadway until 1957. Actually is was the 1973 revival starring Coleen Dewhurst and Jason Robarts Jr. that elevated the public’s opinion of the work. It is considered by many as a follow-up to his masterpiece, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.”

It’s about an alcoholic man who seeks redemption through confession to a woman who also exists on the periphery of accepted society. It’s a somber but brilliant look at sad lives.

But not all is dreary in November, there is some cheerfulness as Schenectady Light Opera Company continues it’s production of the musical “ Mean Girls” through next Sunday, November 17.

Adapted from the popular 2004 film created by Tina Fey, it tells the story of how a couple of social misfits overcome the bullying tactics of some mean high school girls. It’s always fun when a show entertains both young and old.

Harbinger Theatre can always be counted on for offering new thoughtful work. The nomadic troupe presents “Into the Breaches” at the Albany Theatre Barn through November 17. It’s a comedy that offers food for thought about the power of art and community.

The time is 1942 and the Oberon Theater Company has scheduled Shakespeare’s “Henriad” to open the season. But with all the men off to war, how can the play be mounted?

The original director’s wife decides to take over and produce the play with an all-female cast. That cast’s talent range goes from poor to egotistical.

The concept and the individual characters makes for a potentially charming night of theater. It’s not only about the show must go on, the work is a metaphor for how a country can pull together in times of adversity. Not to be ignored, the theme of recognizing the power of women will certainly be appreciated by modern audiences.

Another theater company in the area that thrives on bold material is Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill. This Thursday, November 15, they open the play with the best title of anything offered during the month.

It’s referred to as “Discord.” But the full title is “The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens and Count Leo Tolstoy: DISCORD.” It’s about the three accomplished and socially concerned men having a conversation in Hell.

If the title suggests to you that the play has political overtones, you might be right. It was written by Scott Carter, the executive producer and a writer for “Real Time With Bill Mahar.” It plays through November 14.

Spoiler alert: here comes the holiday season. Charles Dickens also plays a prominent role in the Capital Repertory Theatre production of “A Sherlock Carol” that opens at the theater November 25.

The Victorian mashup is a charming tale of Sherlock Holmes meeting the characters in “A Christmas Carol.” On a dark and dreary night Holmes meets a very grown Tiny Tim who is now a doctor serving the poor. He wants Holmes to investigate the death of his benefactor, the elderly and highly respected philanthropist, Ebenezer Scrooge. Before you can say Charles Dickens, the games afoot.

In his effort to solve the mystery, Holmes encounters many characters found in the Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The fun is helped by having all the characters in the play are acted by only 6 people. It’s a very clever piece of theater that plays at The Rep through December 22.

It’s also the first work to prepare you for the onslaught of holiday-themed material that will dominate December.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

