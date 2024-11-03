Universal Preservation Hall celebrates a quarter of a century of salvation

Saratoga Springs is noted for its cultural abundance. Yet, like many older communities it lacks enough performance venues to satisfy the demand of audiences. Ironically, those communities usually have an abundance of historical buildings, many in ruin, that might be converted to serve the arts.

If ever there was a template how this should happen it’s the story of Universal Preservation Hall, located at 25 Washington Street in Saratoga Springs.

In 2000, the historic building was condemned and scheduled to be torn down. Built in 1871, it was a Methodist church that hosted many important speeches by nationally-known figures, including several sitting Presidents of the United States.

In 1976, it was sold to Universal Baptist Church who did not have funds to rescue the decaying building. Though scheduled to be demolished, a group of passionate preservationists stepped up to rescue the building. They raised 3-million dollars to stabilize the building and formed a group to develop the building into a performing arts space.

A person who has been vital to that process of rescue and growth is Teddy Foster, who is now the executive director of UPH.

She joined the board in 2006 and was in charge of fundraising. Soon thereafter, she became board president, charged with keeping the dream alive without money or staff in a time of economic recession.

Foster was a relentless presence in the community, talking not only with business leaders, but to anyone who would listen to the potential of having a performance venue in the middle of the city. Appropriately, for a person trying the save a former house of worship, Foster’s efforts were akin to a religious zealot.

In 2012, she contacted Philip Morris and began discussions of UPH becoming part of Proctors Collaborative. In 2015, the two groups joined forces. Foster became executive director of UPH and continued her fundraising efforts.

Between 2018-2020 Proctors used the resources to reclaim and refurnish the building. As we approach the start of 2025, a quarter of a century later, Universal Preservation Hall is a thriving, state-of-the art jewel of a performance arts venue.

In a recent telephone interview Foster explained that her evangelism was not only about her love of preservation. “I love Saratoga and I knew how much good a strong performance space in the middle of town would help the entire community.”

Her vision has proven to be accurate. After a strong start, a two-year closure because of COVID put them back to square one. But things are again thriving. She estimates the Hall host approximately 150 events annually, many of which sell out the almost 700- seat venue. “It means people are discovering us,” she says. Jokingly she adds, “Maybe soon we won’t be the best kept secret in town.”

Indeed, when she speaks of the accomplishments of the Hall, the support UPH provides to other not-for-profits seems to her to be the most satisfying. The Saratoga Book Festival is an annual event, along with many others. The organization has established “Neighbors for Neighbors,” a program that is designed to help groups find affordable ways to use the space.

She is also enthusiastic about a core of performing arts organizations that use the space on a regular basis. Opera Saratoga, Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra, Nacra Dance Group and a monthly comedy series “Women Aren’t Funny ” function as a core group that think of the space as their home.

As for basic bookings, that is done by Proctors. It’s been so successful that this year UPH and Proctors are providing the entertainment and ticketing services for Saratoga’s New Year’s Celebration.

To appreciate the current importance of UPH to Saratoga, one only has to look at this November’s schedule. In music it ranges from country to grunge. There is a jazzy version of Broadway show tunes, comedy and children’s shows and a salsa night. December is even busier and more varied.

By far, the biggest name to appear at the Hall this month is LeAnn Rimes, the country superstar who plays the Hall November 10. Interestingly the opening act for Universal Preservation Hall in February 2020 was Rosanne Cash, another legendary female country star. This sold out show seems to complete a wonderful circle that metaphorically closes the distance between goals and accomplishment.

Foster created the current healthy position of the Hall with a “one step at a time” approach. The philosophy continued as when asked her future goals, she says, quite simply “My goal is that Universal Preservation Hall continue to survive and thrive.”

For UPH event schedule go to atuph.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

