Superb “Next to Normal” at Barrington Stage Company

When great material is given a great production it’s an exhilarating experience.

This describes what is happening with the intense musical “Next to Normal,” which is offered through September 8 at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA.

For anyone who enjoys serious theater, it should not be missed. Indeed, for anyone who enjoys being emotionally moved by theater should not miss this extraordinary production.

The musical created by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorker is a wise, compassionate, honest look at a mother who is bipolar. Despite loving support from her family she cannot get control of her psychotic tendencies or illusions, which are based on loss.

Though it sounds dreary the musical is essentially a tender, uplifting look at a family who struggles to support a person who often lapses into a world in which no one else can enter.

Though a psychological disorder is at the heart of the play it could be about any personality flaw that obstructs a family’s unity. It tests the patience and loyalty of everyone. The father, Dan, expresses it best as he sings, “Who’s crazy? The one who is half gone, or the one who stays on.”

This insight shows that innocent victims of any ailment, unintentionally produce innocent victims themselves. “Next to Normal” explores the love and sacrifice of a family that is without answers. They exist next to normal.

Adding texture to the play is the relationship of the daughter, Natalie, who feels unseen and unloved. Her challenge is to avoid the same fate as her mother. And, there is the charming, needy son Gabe, who exists as a tempter and the reason Diane, the mother, fears reality.

A musical work this rich is dependent on excellent singers who can manage the demands of a score that is as complex as the story it tells. It is an understatement to say this cast fills those demands. At intermission you search the program wondering who are these performers and why are they not famous?

Natalie Joy Johnson is beyond ideal as Diane. She sings the score to perfection and creates an individual that is alternately vulnerable, strong-willed, irritating and sexy. She accomplishes all this while never losing the empathy of the audience.

As a character she is asked to make an empowering choice that we don’t want to happen. Not only do we understand her choice, we support it. That defines great acting.

Barrington Stage regular, Alan H. Green, gives the performance of his career as the father, Dan. Not only is he superb in the musical numbers, but he creates a sympathetic figure we love. As an actor, Green is subtle as we learn he too owns the grief that drives the show.

Each supporting actor demands deep praise, but it’s enough to say Madison McBride as the daughter Natalie, Asante Carter as the son Gabe, Ben Clarke as Natalie’s stoner boyfriend, Henry and Ben Clark as two different psychologists are as good as the leads. And that is really good.

Remember their names as each will be future stars in the world of entertainment.

Finally there is the direction and tech support. Alan Paul’s direction is astounding. Not only does every scene tell its own story, each moves the piece along. His transitions are seamless and a potentially confusing story is told with heart and clarity. And, oh the stage pictures.

As for tech, I am not always a great enthusiast of projections. But rarely are they used with the skill of designer Nicholas Hudson. His work brings you inside a character’s head in a way that is rarely experienced in theater.

As for the set design of Wilson Chin, it with the help of lighting designer Cory Pattak, redefines simple. It offers unlimited possibilities to tell a complicated tale, of which director Paul takes full advantage.

I must sadly admit the material might not be for everyone’s taste. But I believe that tastes can overlap. “Next to Normal” is one of the best shows of the summer season. If you love theater, you cheat yourself if you miss it.

It continues at Barrington Stage in Pittsfield, MA through September 8. For tickets and schedule information go to barringtonstageco.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

