“Beautiful” at Capital Repertory Theatre is great summer fun

Before a show opens, the creatives usually know if they have a good production, or not. What is in doubt is whether critics and audiences will agree.

It’s therefore telling that in her nightly opening to the audience for the current production of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Rep’s producing artistic director, Maggie Mancinilli-Cahill, warns that because of cast commitments the show will definitely close on August 18. There can be no extensions.

In other words, Mancinelli-Cahill who also directed “Beautiful” believes she has a work that is destined to sell out. She doesn’t want last minute customers being disappointed.

I agree. If you don’t see this production, you will miss one of the finer musicals to play at Capital Repertory Theatre.

“Beautiful,” is the story of Carole King’s evolution from songwriting prodigy to become a powerful singer-songwriter. In the process, she also learns her own value as a woman, mother and performing artist.

Thus, the show hits all the buttons musically, visually, emotionally. Most of all it is an inspirational show about self-worth. As summer treats go you don’t get much better.

For starters the husband/wife songwriting team Carol King and Gerry Goffin created songs that defined the musical tastes of the 1950s and 60s. The cast performs them well, but they are raised to another level when performed by the groups that made them famous. Indeed, there are moments when you feel you are at a Las Vegas lounge watching The Drifters perform “Up on the Roof,” “On Broadway” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.” The same is true when The Chiffons perform “One Fine Day” or “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.”

Making the numbers more fun is Freddy Ramirez’s choreography and Howard Kaplan’s costuming Ignore age, shape and the sizes of the groups. Enjoy the exuberance of what this means as theater and the music of the 1960s. It’s all about mood as the recreations are about capturing the essence of the magic they produced.

As theater should, the performers do not imitate. They find the essence of the characters and of the music to let you appreciate the genius of a past era. Indeed, the entire production is a victory of actors using their own talent to honor the groundbreakers who came before them.

For example, Elizabeth Nestlerode is superb in the lead role. However, she captures the spirit of Carole King without trying to be her. She doesn’t have to. She has her own great voice, style and charm. She becomes Carole King for 2 1/2 hours without betraying her own talent and personality.

What emerges is a marvelous portrayal of a driven, kind and vulnerable woman who finally found self-worth that was equal to her talent.

Nikita Burshyteyn as her husband, the gifted lyricist Gerry Goffin, is able to show the man’s positive charm without excusing his poor behavior. He alternates between likable and despicable. But he draws a character who we can see through King’s adoring and forgiving eyes.

The rest of the cast is also excellent. As another successful song writing couple Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, Shannon Rafferty and Taylor Hilt Mitchell bring comedy relief to what is the traditional sidekick couple. Both sing well, have excellent comic timing and great energy.

An easily overlooked role is that of record producer Donny Kirchner. Played by David Girard he is a cynical, hit-driven businessman. He is also a gruff mentor to the younger cast members. Girard’s timing gets great laughs, but they come from character not jokes.

I could be picky and find flaws among the huge cast, but they are too few to matter. Everyone in the cast gives it their all and Mancinelli’s gifted direction brings out the best in all.

As she reminds everyone, “Beautiful: the Carole King Musical” must close August 18. Don’t miss it. For tickets and schedule information go to attherep.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

