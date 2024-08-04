Exceptional “Legally Blonde” by Playhouse Stage at Cohoes Music Hall

Of the many reasons to appreciate the dazzling production of “Legally Blonde” playing the Cohoes Music Hall through August 11 is that it makes a good musical look even better than it is.

Indeed, the show based on the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film is pretty good on its own. It has a better than average score, a lot of comedic elements and a feel-good story. What’s not to like?

However, the Playhouse Stage production elevates every positive thing about the work to make it one of the most enjoyable presentations of the summer.

One reason for this is the inspired direction and choreography of AshleySimone Kirchner. Every scene is imaginatively staged and the dance numbers are each more vibrant than the other. It’s 2 1/2 hours of exciting theater.

However, the secret sauce is the cast. About 75% of the performers are trained by the Playhouse Stage’s Academy of Performing Arts. The head of the Academy is AshleySimone Kirchner. It’s a special experience to see youth being served by gifted mentors and then having the youth serve the public.

The combination is magical. You will rarely see trained professionals conquer the demands and challenges the director-choreographer sets for her talented performers. Add youthful exuberance and enthusiasm and you have the rare opportunity to share not only the fun of theater, but to be part of essence of creating theater.

A special note should be made about Marc Christopher’s simple set. With great economy of set pieces he creates a simple space that can handle the many swift scene changes.

Most important, he provides the maximum space on a small stage for the dance numbers. All this, and it’s attractive too.

Credit must also be given to Minah Smith-Tucker’s great costumes. Every scene is true to the character, whether it be flash, sophistication or just plain fun.

Though the entire 22 person cast shares the performing credit, there are several roles that are uniquely special.

Homegrown talent Selma Fabregas plays the lead, Elle Woods. To have a young person sing well is not unusual. But to have such mastery of music and comprehension of the lyrics is rare.

Fabregas is also blessed with a natural stage persona that not only makes it believable that she could go from shallow blonde to caring and capable lawyer, but she makes it inspiring.

As the young lawyer who loves her, Jon Maltz is a perfect match for Elle. Also a strong singer and comfortable actor, they make an ideal couple.

In their own way, AJ Halsey who plays Elle’s ex-boyfriend and Olivia Gilbert as his new girlfriend are also a perfect match - in a less nice way. Gilbert does skillful work in redeeming Vivian. Warner Huntington III remains a cad.

Gabi Bazinet Douglas shines as the fitness empress who is falsely accused of murdering her husband. A good actress/singer, she also has the lead in the exceptionally challenging dance number “Whipped Into Shape.”

A couple of ringers add heft to the company. Patrick Ryan Sullivan is an Equity actor who plays the important role of Professor Callahan. He is the villain of the piece, but he’s never heavy-handed. His song “Blood in the Water” alone justifies his guest artist status.

Another welcome addition is Molly Rose McGrath as Paulette, Elle’s hairdresser and confidant. She never fails to deliver an exceptional moment with song and has developed into a skilled comic actor.

The show is appropriate for all ages but is a great show to see with a teenager – even better a female teenager. Indeed, in a genre that tends towards older audiences, seeing a weekend performance filled with young cheering crowds is a happy sight.

I do have ambiguous feelings about material that is supposed to promote female empowerment yet throughout the night accents the beauty of the cast.

And, to be fair, thanks to the comic contributions of Hayden Chenette both sexes are glamorized. He has a small but memorable turn as a delivery man.

And in the number “There, Right There” he plays a comic version of a closed gay man that is funny without being offensive.

Bottom line is all mature issues are handled in good taste. It’s not only good clean fun, it’s great clean fun.

“Legally Blonde” plays Wednesday through Sundays until August 11. Tickets and information at playhousestage.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.