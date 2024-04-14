April has classical music everywhere, every weekend

Locally, the hills 2are alive with the sound of music. April will see classical music presented by five major organizations offering eight concert performances in six different locations. Adding to this abundance, several prestigious choral groups and soloists will perform in the various concerts.

Indeed, there is a touch of the unique in every performance. More important, it vividly shows not only the sheer amount of first rate music that is available in the area, but how geographical identities have all but been eliminated.

The Albany Symphony Orchestra performed last night and will offer the same program again at 3 pm this afternoon at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra, now named Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra, is performing at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs on April 27. They repeat the concert at Proctors in Schenectady the next day on Sunday, April 28.

The Empire State Youth Orchestra is collaborating with the RPI Orchestra. They performed together at EMPAC on the RPI campus in Troy, last night. But, not to worry, they play again at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall next week on April 21.

There’s more. Albany Pro Musica performs at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on April 28.

Geography aside, each concert has amazing programming and a unique element that adds to the enjoyment of the event. For instance, the ESYO and RPI Orchestra collaboration has the combined orchestra playing the same piece under different conductors a week apart.

ESYO music director, Etienne Abalin, conducted Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 and Jessie Montgomery’s “Hymn for Everyone” at EMPAC last night. RPI Orchestra’s director, Dr. Robert Whalen, will conduct the combined orchestras at TSBMH on April 21. At that concert they will repeat the

Shostakovich piece. It’s a rare learning experience for the young performers to get a chance to play the same piece guided by different conductors a week apart.

Today’s ASO concert is divided into two parts. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 is without question a special treat. However, just as appealing is the first part where the ASO is showcasing three pieces by Viet Cuong.

Cuong, at only 34 years of age, is a fast rising American composer and a favorite at ASO. In fact, one of the pieces on the program Re(new)al was originally commissioned by the orchestra in 2017. It has gone on to be performed by orchestras throughout the world.

Another special attraction is that Sandbox Percussion is performing the pro-environmental piece Re(new)al. They are an ingenious, creative quartet as they use a snare drum to create “wind turbines” and a vibraphone becomes “solar panels.” Also, imagine the use of crystal glasses and compressed air cans added to the performances.

Later this week, the ASO will record these and the others of his works, including TUBA CONCERTO and NEXT WEEKS TREES, which are on this weekend’s program. This will make it the first recording exclusively devoted to his major pieces.

The SSSO program, “Vestiges, Heroes and Legends” is a blockbuster. Not only will it feature a work by Leonard Bernstein and two by Mozart, it with have an impressive array of guest artists.

Artistic Director/Conductor Glen Cortese has invited Linda Chosis as guest flutist. Also on the program are Saratoga Voices (the 50-70 member chorus formerly known for 54 years as Burnt Hill Oratory Society) and the Albany Chamber Choir. Add four talented soloists for Mozart’s REQUIEM and you have a special night at either UPH in Saratoga on April 27 or at Proctors April 28.

Adding to April’s bounty is that, also on April 28, at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is hosting Albany Pro Musica. Under the direction of Jose Daniel Flores-Caraballo, they will present Johann Sebastian Bach’s masterpiece, B-Minor Mass. it is, arguably, the most revered piece in the choral repertory.

Talk about a special weekend of choral music. On Saturday, April 27, one can hear Mozart’s REQUIM. The following day, Sunday April 28, Bach’s B-Minor Mass is offered at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. In choral music. that’s like attending the seventh game of the World Series and the following day going to the Superbowl.

Concluding a busy month, youthful audiences will also have their days. The ASO is performing a Tiny Tot’s program at Albany’s Congregation Beth Emeth the mornings of April 30 and May 1. The program is at SPAC School of the Arts in Saratoga on the morning of May 2.

They will be performing “Peter and the Wolf”. The ASO claims the target audience is 6 months to 7 years. I think it’s 6 months to 90 years.

The point is all the beautiful music available throughout the month is timeless and is for everyone.

More program information can be had on the websites of the various organizations and venues.

