In theater, "April showers" is more a deluge

Theater in April is just like the weather - there’s plenty of variety. This month there is an abundance of shows available that range from the tried and true to world and regional premieres. It’s a great combination of musicals and dramas. To suggest an overused phrase: There’s something for everyone.

This Friday at the Cohoes Music Hall, Playhouse Stage is offering a rock-style musical with direct appeal to the young. However, it is one that should be attended by anyone who is or is thinking about being a parent. Based on an 1892 play first produced in Germany, “Spring Awakening” focuses on the destructive nature of restrictive parenting. Because of its strong themes the original was banned in 19th century Germany. In some parts of the United States it would be banned today for the same reasons. It plays Thursdays to Sundays, April 12 to 28.

On a lighter note, Curtain Call Theatre in Latham is offering the feel-good play, “Be Here Now,” April 18- May 5. It’s a story about a forty-something woman who is a the most negative person in the world. A professor of nihilism, she suddenly abandons her philosophy that life is without meaning, to become a person who finds joy everywhere. There is a catch. The conclusion of “Be Here Now” makes you question what is a life of happiness worth?

The same weekend, Home Made Theatre in Saratoga Springs offers the drama, “The Humans” The theme analyzes relationships focusing on how the disintegration of any marriage affects so many people. The work, which won a Tony Award of Best Play in 2016, uses a family reunion taking place in New York City at Thanksgiving to address issues of growing older, abandonment and poverty. It plays at the Arts Center in Saratoga April 19-28.

A classic musical comes to Proctors about the same time. “Chicago the Musical,” which has been running on Broadway for 27 years, is at the Schenectady theater April 19 & 20. The musical satire, with a phenomenal jazzy score and dancing to match, spoofs how criminals become popular celebrities.

An original work, “Three Mothers” at Capital Repertory runs April 26-May 12. The play imagines what happened in an actual meeting between three mothers of slain Civil Rights Activists James Chaney, Michael Schweiner and Andrew Goodman in 1964. Inspired by a photograph of the three women who left a church together before meeting at a New York City apartment, “The Mothers” is an inspiring story about strong women turning grief into power.

Another “what-if” play is being presented at Sand Lake Center for the Arts in Averill Park. “Little Wars” imagines a dinner party in Paris, just before the Nazi invasion. Guests include Agatha Christie, Gertrude Stein and Dorothy Parker. Add a couple of mysterious characters and you have a suspenseful work. It plays weekends April 12-21.

Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill continues its revival of last year’s production of “The Glass Menagerie.” The play is Tennessee Williams’ greatest play. It was a sold-out hit last year, but the run was cut short because of COVID. It runs through April 14.

Fort Salem Theatre is also finishing a run of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods.” The musical is a mash-up of fairy tale characters who get lost in the woods together. It’s cute and funny, until it turns realistic in the second act. It opens tomorrow night and continues until April 14.

It's a great month for entertainment. Be sure to take advantage of it.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

