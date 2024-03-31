Disney Cruises are simultaneously magical and banal

The Easter school break is a time for family vacations. Being a little ahead of the throng, I just returned from my first Disney cruise. It was a family reunion cruise, consisting of 14 adults and seven children. It was not my immediate family, but the family of my companion.

By agreeing to go, I probably saved our relationship of nearly 10 years. That’s because I sneer at almost everything Disney. She, with the exception of Elsa from “Frozen,” melts at the sight of a Disney Princess.

This is nothing new. Her daughters were weaned on videotapes of “Snow White,” “Dumbo” and “Cinderella”. The grandchildren had cd experiences with the same stories, as well as with the added films of “Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Mulan.” A rite of passage for both boys and girls was a trip to Disney World in Florida.

Bob Goepfert Disney Cruise ship

On the other hand, except for Dumbo’s magic feather making me understand bravery comes from within and my distaste for guns stemming from seeing Bambi’s mother being shot, I honestly can’t say Disney has very much influenced my youth.

Maybe there is another. Since my favorite of the seven dwarves was Grumpy, it was destined that I become a theater critic.

About the six day, five night cruise, let me say I would not do another. And surprisingly neither would companion. But I think that has more to do with the fact, even as certified grandparents, 17 between us, we are not the target market for this cruise.

However, neither would we discourage others to go.

You will not find a more courteous group of people than the staff of a Disney cruise. The activities for kids are almost unlimited; as are entertainment opportunities for both young and old. During the day there are youth shows, craft opportunities and photo ops with Disney characters. At night there is secure child-sitting services available where youngsters of all ages are entertained and kept busy.

But one of my issues is too many “extras” offered by Disney come with a substantial fee and there are long lines everywhere. Indeed, there is a lot of nickel and diming going on, as many things seem like exploiting the instant gratification impulses of the young for overpriced easily forgotten souvenirs.

Before I go full- Uncle Scar, I have to admit I did have a “Come-to-Disney” moment. That, of course, came in the theater during the large production shows offered in the Walt Disney Theater.

The production of “Beauty and the Beast” was impressive. The talent was of a professional level, the visuals spectacular, and the show was edited to 70 minutes without reducing the fun for adults and making it a perfect length for young audiences.

However, it was the following night when we attended “Believe” that I embraced the magic that is Disney.

On the surface it is a predictable Disney tale. A distracted father, who is solely focused on his newly created specimen of flower wants to win recognition for his accomplishment. Thoughtlessly, in his efforts for fame, he dismisses the importance of his daughter’s birthday.

More to the point, he turns a blind eye to her love of magic and denies even the possibility of its existence. Aladdin’s Genie appears and grants him three wishes. Being a non-believer he squanders two and accidentally wishes he could believe in magic. Before you can say Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo, he’s off on a journey of discovery.

On route, he is met and helped by the famous Disney characters. They include Mary Poppins, Bert and a stage filled with dancing, acrobatic chimney sweeps singing and dancing to the tongue-twisting number “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”.

Also appearing are Belle and the Beast. They, along with all the household utensils, perform a rousing song and dance number to “Be My Guest.”

Along the way, scenes include flying from “Peter Pan,” a touching moment from “The Lion King,” and a glamorous entrance scene of “Cinderella.” She was followed by about half a dozen other favorite Disney princesses and a court scene including Tiana and the Frog Prince. There were more and each individual number raised the emotions of all in the auditorium.

Part of it was for the thrill of the familiar happy songs that rekindled sweet memories from the past. But, more important was the emotional connection everyone has with the characters. When Mickey and Minnie appeared at the finale I observed some children actually shivering with excitement.

That’s when it dawned on me. Disney has created a lifetime of memories by telling magical tales that have survived over generations. Witnessing the vast number of characters that were not only identifiable but genuinely beloved was, for me, a monumental moment of awareness.

Disney has created a body of work that has influenced American culture in powerful and essentially good ways. Like “Believe,” all the stories have a solid core that encourages social awareness, friendship, acceptance and bravery.

I left the theater aglow in admiration. However, the scene in the main lobby made me feel that I was in Times Square or Coney Island. Hawkers were everywhere peddling photos with humans masquerading as lovable creatures. There were all sorts of Disney merchandise for sale, and even a diamond jewelry store. Everything was being sold at outrageous prices.

I could not decide whether those in line were great parents trying to give their children a lifetime memory, or were they duped, willing to be exploited in an effort to return to their own pasts?

My conclusion about the world of Disney reflects my view of the world in general. There are creatives who, through imagination, show us the best sides of ourselves. There are also shrewd opportunists who prey on emotion to exploit the dreams of innocents. They thrive on greed. It’s the yin and yang of American society. You will find both on a Disney cruise.

The bottom line is to acknowledge that like everything else in the world it is up to the individual to know how to keep balance in an overstimulated environment. As for me, I wouldn’t do it again, but I enjoyed what was to be enjoyed. And it was plentiful.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.