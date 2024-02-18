Culture combines with fun on school break

This upcoming week is one parents either love or dread. It’s the winter school break. For many it’s an opportunity to vacation in a warm sunny climate for others, it’s – “What do I do with the kids for a full week in winter?”

For those in the second category, if you’re not into outdoor activities, there are plenty of opportunities to create wonder and imagination in your youngsters. We are gifted with area museums that specialize in working with kids – starting with toddlers and those in elementary school.

One of the best is the Saratoga Children’s Museum at 65 S. Broadway in Saratoga Springs. It is a uniquely designed space that encourages kids to be active, creative and challenged.

Plus they have a daily event that is structured and focused. Tuesdays are Toddler Days geared to those 2-5 in age. Wednesdays are art oriented with a program that permits parents and kids to create art work together. Thursday concentrates on storytelling and Friday, Science. To find out more their website is cmsny.org

In Glens Falls, the under-the-radar World Awareness Children’s Museum is at 89 Warren Street. For break week, rather than closing on Tuesday and Wednesday, as is their habit, it will open every day.

They too have daily planned activities during the week. On Monday, author Rachel Vogel will read a chapter from her newest children’s book “Nugget & Bandit’s First Winter. Tuesday, participants learn about Bangladesh. Wednesday they build Cookie Cutter Bird Feeders and on Thursday and Paint and Sip. Sorry parents, it’s kid beverages. Friday is story time with the theme being Family and Heritage.

But the special events are frosting on the cake. Visiting the World Children’s Museum is a marvelous opportunity to expose kids to the diversity of the world in a playful way.

They have a costume room where youngsters can try on Japanese kimonos, Spanish dance garb and clothing from several other countries. Besides being a photo op, it’s a way for young people to feel connected to another culture.

As for immersive experiences, there is an opportunity to have tea in a Japanese Tea House, appreciate a farm-to-table food experience, a chance to explore Thailand and the ability to participate in a Dragon Boat Race. For more information go worldchildrensmuseum.org.

Steamer No.10 in Albany offers a full week of live performances geared to the young and their families. On Monday The Tanglewood Marionettes present their version of “Sleeping Beauty.” Tuesday features the most unusual act, Bubble Mania. Casey Carle owns the title “Master of Art Bubbling.” However, he does more, such as sing and make witty quips. It’s pretty sure that during the performance, at least one person will find themselves inside a bubble.

Wednesday has ventriloquist Nik Boshi and his inanimate partner Chris making jokes and singing to the sound of big band swing music. If that isn’t enough, his father, Dashnor, joins him to do some magic. Thursday has Brad Shaw and the Paper Theatre Puppets performing four different stories. Adding to the fun, the audience participates in the creation of his cardboard characters.

In the tradition of saving the best until last, the week concludes with the appearance of the area’s foremost magician Jim Snack. Snack is well known for taking people out of the audience to help with his magic.

All performances are at 1 p.m. For tickets and information go to info@steamer10theatre.org

Also in Albany, the New York State Museum is one-stop shopping. Beyond the wildlife, mineral and nature exhibits, the free carousel on the 4th floor is happiness for all. On every floor there is an exhibit that should please someone of every age.

How young or old can you be not to appreciate an old NYC subway car, room filled with fire engines or the original set of Sesame Street? And, the 911 exhibit is a perpetual homage to a national tragedy that still affects our society.

They have daily after school programs and next week are expanding the programs throughout the day. Visit their website nysm.nysesd.gov or go to the information desk when entering the museum.

The Berkshires are known for the many summer cultural activities and their famous art museum. One of those is MassMoCA, in North Adams, MA. It’s a museum dedicated to contemporary art. However, tucked upstairs is Kids Space, a wonderfully creative area dedicated to making youngsters think “out of the box,” in a non-threatening way.

An example is their 11 a.m. programming for the week of school break. On Monday they have Theatre Games, featuring the use of props movement and puppets. Tuesday, they work with sound and color in creating art. Wednesday is an investigation of lines and how they shape the way we see things. Thursday, they do the same with shapes. Friday is working on adding visuals to poems to make them richer.

So, when next week, you hear the plaintive moan, “There’s nothing to do.” Don’t believe it.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

