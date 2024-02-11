New York City theater bargains and where to find them

Consider this a public service announcement. Never believe a sold-out notice.

Yes, there are shows that go on with someone in every seat. But I guarantee you that there is never a play, musical or concert at which a ticket isn’t sold day-of-show.

There are several reasons for this. The biggest is that all shows hold tickets for emergencies, VIP requests or other crisis situations. They are usually released for sale late afternoon on the day of show.

A month after “Wicked” opened on Broadway, I went to the box office about noon on a Sunday. It was already the hottest ticket in NY. Boldly, I went to the box office and asked for two tickets.

Of course, I got “sold out” as a reply. Then a pause. Even the box office person looked surprised as two tickets suddenly became available. They were 8th row, center, on the aisle. Clearly two prime house seats had just been released. I had the good fortune of perfect timing.

Another important thing to know is you don’t have to pay full price for most shows. Secret discounts abound. And, I’m not talking about the half price TKTS discount booths in Times Square and Lincoln Center. They’re OK, but I only use them as a last resort. With some effort you can do better.

I recently spent a Tuesday through Friday in NYC. I saw four popular shows and the total cost was $184, or an average of $46 a ticket.

One show was “Prayers for The French Republic,” a play about antisemitism in Paris. It’s a terrific play and a strong candidate to win this year’s Tony Award.

I also attended a matinee production of “Sweeney Todd,” my favorite musical. I’ve seen at least a dozen different productions and except for the original, this was my favorite.

I also saw Tennessee Williams’ “Night of the Iguana” with Tim Daly and “Purlie Victorious,” a funny satire on race, just as it finished its limited run.

Taking out “Night of the Iguana” because it’s Off-Broadway production, the other three tickets would have cost $885 - if you purchased at top ticket price. The week I was in NY, the average ticket for the three shows totaled $295.

Let me repeat those figures. Top price for three shows is $885, the average sale was $295. It shows that discounting is prevalent. But, bragging a little, my cost of $154 was much better than average.

It’s important to note my discount rate had nothing to do with professional or trade discounts. I should also point out two tickets came from being a member of Theatre Development Fund. It’s open to all, and there is a modest annual fee for membership. So technically my cost was higher than indicated.

If you go to New York for theater on a regular basis, I recommend looking into TDF.

The other two purchases were a result of “rush” tickets. Ever since “Hamilton,” shows have been allocating tickets at discount price to be sold on the day of the show. Originally you had to get to the box office and stand in line before they went on sale at 9 am. I’ve done this frequently and was never shut out.

It’s now run essentially as a lottery done digitally. You have to go the TodayTix app and register for a show. There is no fee for the app. This new more comfortable system severely decreases the odds of getting a ticket. I failed on my tries for both “Prayers for the French Republic” and “Merrily We Roll Along.”

However, from experience and believing the mantra “there is no such thing as a sold-out show,” I went to the box office day of show. Not only did I get tickets, I got them at the rush prices of $47.

A side note: At “Prayers for the French Republic” I got two seats in the front row of the mezzanine. For “Purlie Victorious” I only needed a single and was offered one in the front row, dead center. That’s too close for my taste and I settled for third row right center in the mezzanine.

It’s important to note that this is a great way to save on tickets, but it’s not for everyone. I went down willing to see any of six shows.

One of my top picks was “Merrily We Go Along,” but nothing could be had at a price I wanted to pay. Though the box office manager did say that at half hour before curtain they put cancellations on sale at full price. He added that it is usual for everyone waiting to get in. Which proves my original point. Never believe a sold-out notice.

The key elements of buying on the cheap is that you cannot expect the really hot shows to be discounted. However, if you don’t mind a gamble almost every show is available for discount during previews.

Timing is another issue. For some shows, rush or TDF discounts are available a week or so out from the date you want. TDF does not do day of show. You must use rush or visit the box office.

Too, this was in February, not exactly peak time. Figures can change during tourist season.

The bottom line is - if you are flexible in what you want to see and willing to do the research work, there is no reason you cannot see a lot more theater at better rate.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

