Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” showcases the average guy

Last Sunday, April 23, was the anniversary of Shakespeare’s birth. At least it’s our best guess. Legend has it that it’s also the date of his death. There’s not enough proof to be positive of either, but what is important is that no matter the exact date of his birth or passing, his work still lives.

Evidence of that is last week two local professional theater companies used his popular play, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” to entertain contemporary audiences.

One was a full production of Shakespeare’s original at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany. The other is “Rude Mechanics”, a new work in which the playwright fictionalizes a rehearsal of the play in 1612.

The Cap Rep production is a truly delightful production of the extremely enjoyable comedy. It plays through May 7. Bridge Street Theatre is still a work in development. Its last performance is 2 p.m. today.

It’s my belief that one of the keys to the success or failure of either play is the treatment of a group of local tradesmen who are rehearsing a terrible play. One of the group wrote the play and is directing it. Through the mischievous sprite Puck, Shakespeare names them the “rude mechanicals.”

In the Albany production they are, arguably, the funniest characters in the play. At Bridge Street, through one character we feel the ineptitude of the entire group.

Like most people, I’m a bit tired of Shakespeare’s writing being so over-analyzed. I believe it adds to the myth that attending one of his plays is an uncomfortable intellectual experience. It’s not. If ever there was an accessible play for all ages, it is “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Which brings me back to the Mechanicals in “Midsummer.” Often a director takes the approach that because they aren’t polished actors they are dimwits.

Certainly when it comes to assessing their own acting talent, they aren’t very bright. Truth is, they don’t seem too bright, period. But hapless doesn’t mean hopeless.

They are craftsmen who earn a living with their specialized labor. When not working they have a passion to create. They choose theater and their reward is an audience’s applause, and in this case a small purse. Capital Rep treats each of the six with respect without losing any of the comedy. On the other hand, “Rude Mechanics” makes the statement that the understudy is unworthy of being on stage. The people he rehearses with aren’t that good either.

It’s fascinating that Shakespeare created such a diverse group so that we can love a troupe of mechanicals in one production and are irritated by their screaming reactions in other. When will playwrights and directors learn that watching bad acting, real or pretended, is boring?

My guess is that the mechanicals were a big hit at “Midsummer’s” 1595 premiere. They represent those among us - then and now – who are everyday individuals who have a need to be creative.

I never expect a Broadway experience when I attend local community theater, but at times I get one. Whether or not it’s Broadway caliber, community theater in this area is both abundant and good. Indeed, the local non-professional talent in this area is amazing,

Being a member of Actors’ Equity is not a guarantee of skill. Because a person has the ability to entertain, it doesn’t dictate they become a starving artist. Instead, many chose a career, a family and stability. Too, like the rude mechanicals, they might have a skill set that permits them to have happy lives in another profession that they love.

With the mechanicals I think Shakespeare touches the average person. We love to laugh at people being fish-out-or-water awkward. We also find funny people who are unaware of their limitations. Think Inspector Clouseau; actor Peter Sellers made a living creating that type of character.

When played with respect, the mechanicals gain the audience’s affection. Who amongst us doesn’t wish our creative instincts could be satisfied? Go to a karaoke bar one night and find out.

It’s part of Shakespeare’s genius that he was able to create laughable characters in whom we find part of ourselves. You’ll find a lot of that in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” It continues at Capital Rep until May 7.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.