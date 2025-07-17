Ceremony in Springfield honors life of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, killed in 2015 terror attack

Wednesday marked ten years since a gunman targeted a pair of U.S. military centers in Tennessee, killing five service members, including Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan of Springfield, Massachusetts. Keeping his memory alive, family, military and community members gathered at a park bearing his name.

A decade ago, the nation’s attention turned to Chattanooga, where a mass shooting targeted a U.S. military recruiting center, then a Navy Reserve center.

Among those fatally wounded was East Forest Park’s own Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan.

Age 40 and having seen action in Iraq, the marine reportedly had the chance to escape, but instead helped others over a fence by the Navy Reserve center, giving his life when he moved to try and assist more.

His death and those of four other servicemembers shook the country. When Sullivan was laid to rest in western Massachusetts, masses of community members paid their respects.

Giving a homily at the church where Sullivan served as an altar boy, then-Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski said he was moved by the outpouring.

“The crowds that were inside of the church and those who have lined the streets of Springfield, who are there to support the family, show how deeply Tommy’s life and the lives of our armed forces touch the hearts of our people in all that they do,” Rozanski said at the time.

FILE - Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan.

Ever since, Sullivan’s family, friends and the city have continued to remember the Cathedral High School alum.

A remembrance run enters its 10th year this November. Habitat for Humanity would complete “Tommy’s House” on Carew Street in 2019 - a two-story home intended for a military family.

In 2016, the city broke ground on “Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan Park” on South Branch Parkway and overlooking Watershops Pond. Crowds filled the waterside parcel Wednesday morning as family members, marines and others commemorated Sullivan.

“This is an overwhelming crowd,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno, one of several speakers at the ceremony. “We always must remember and never forget when someone makes the ultimate sacrifice, especially a Springfield native son, Tommy Sullivan…”

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC Speakers, including Springfiled Mayor Domenic Sarno, spoke of Sullivan's actions during the 2015 shooting in Tennessee as well as the campaign to honor his life and support others initiated by his family.

A wreath-laying, Taps and a rifle salute came with the service as Sullivan’s parents and siblings watched on.

Sullivan’s brother, Joseph, says after all these years, Tommy’s selflessness continues to shine through.

Meanwhile, the annual outpourings continue to bring the community together in such a way that many familiar faces have started to feel like family.

“Tommy's legacy means something to them - a lot of them knew him personally and remember him and they want to honor him,” he said. “He's worth honoring. He's a person worth knowing, and people know that and they show that.”

Some traveled as many as six hours to be there, he told WAMC. That includes his brother’s fellow marines, like those who have reached out to Joseph over the years, telling stories of a man who would rush to the aid of others, no matter how intense the situation.

“He was in the last major offensive in Iraq. He was at the attack on Abu Ghraib - that is a memorialized date for a lot of soldiers and he was there, he got a Purple Heart,” Sullivan said. “There he was, running ammo between the towers and they said he was quick-witted, he was cracking jokes. They were under attack, and … he's trying to relieve the pressure of what they were going through, but also doing his job as a marine, not forgetting his duty.”

“That's what everyone told me – ‘He was … up in the towers, always [saying] ‘Hey, you got everything? You need water? You okay?,’ pat them on the head, making sure they're in reality still – they’re going through hell” he continued. “These are the stories - frequent stories - we got from his troops.”

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC According to the city of Springfield, Sullivan received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism and a Purple Heart posthumously, following the 2015 attack. That's in addition to two other Purple Hearts, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and numerous other honors and accolades for his service.

Joseph also recalls a sibling who would look out for his brother.

“I was a bullied kid and Tommy was there to protect me or save me … that's his personality,” he said. “That's how he's remembered - selfless … sticking up for the little guy. You know, protection.”

His is a memory community members like Police Commissioner Larry Akers hope to see remembered for generations to come.

“Every day is difficult when we're grieving the loss of a loved one, but Tommy's spirit continues to guide us,” Akers said. “Tommy was more than a marine. He was a son. He was a brother, an uncle, and he was a friend. But today, let us remember how he died, because he died as he lived - as a hero, with honor, sacrifice and a true love for his country and for East Forest Park, where his memory will go on forever.”

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC A Patriot Guard Rider watches on as Springfield Police Commissioner speaks at Wednesday's ceremony. Akers recounted being part of the motorcade that escorted Sullivan’s body up I-91. Then a lieutenant, he described feeling overwhelmed by the crowds on every overpass, filled with signs and flags to see Sullivan off.

Other efforts to memorialize Sullivan include a scholarship set up in his honor at Pope Francis High School, the Catholic school that succeeded Cathedral

Through fundraising efforts and the yearly run in Sullivan’s memory, officials say as much as $725,000 has been raised for the scholarship.

This year's "GySgt. Thomas J. Sullivan Remembrance Run & Walk" is Sunday, Nov. 9.