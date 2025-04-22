Massive Chobani plant to be built near Syracuse, upping demand on dairy farmers

A sprawling, $1.2 billion Chobani dairy plant should get under construction later this year in Rome, Oneida County.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Tuesday — the latest in a series of sizable dairy plant projects in upstate New York driving increased demand for farmers and promising hundreds of jobs.

The New York-based company best known for its Greek yogurt would build its second production facility in the state on what today is a county-owned triangle-shaped parcel at Griffiss Business and Technology Park.

In scale, the proposed 1.4 million-square-foot plant would be nearly twice the size of the fairlife milk processing plant being built in Webster in Monroe County.

"Through this partnership with Chobani, we're revitalizing Upstate New York's manufacturing sector one spoonful at a time," Hochul said in a statement, touting the Chobani projects as "the largest natural food manufacturing investment in American history.”

The state last year awarded Oneida County $23 million to complete infrastructure and make other investments to prepare the site for development. To lure Chobani, the state has agreed to provide up to $73 million in performance-based Excelsio Jobs Program tax credits, on the promise that the new plant will employ more than 1,000 people.

By comparison, fairlife received $21 million in tax credits for what originally was estimated as a $650 million milk processing plant and the promise of creating 250 jobs. New York provided $40 million in combined aid to help the town of Webster prepare the site and upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.

Once operational, the Chobani plant will take in 12 million pounds of milk per day, where the fairlife plant will start at 5 million pounds. With fairlife, estimates are the plant will take in all the milk produced at the 60 largest dairy farms within a 100-mile radius.

Chobani is the top-selling yogurt brand in the nation. The company also makes oat milk and creamers. Its original plant is in South Edmeston, Otsego County.

"New York is where Chobani’s journey began,” Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said in a statement. “It was the perfect spot to start Chobani 20 years ago, and it’s the perfect place to continue our story.”