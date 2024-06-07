Springfield School Committee names district's chief instructional officer as interim superintendent

The Springfield School Committee has named an interim superintendent of Springfield Public Schools as its retiring leader steps down under a cloud.

The school committee has named Dr. Michelle Balch, the school district's Chief Instructional Officer, as the temporary leader of SPS.

Balch is expected to fill a gap left by the early retirement of Daniel Warwick, who left the role this week after audio of him disparaging a school committee member was made public.

Balch's selection was made during an emergency school committee meeting Friday morning.

“I'm truly honored and humbled to be sitting here,” she said after joining the school committee for its meeting following its vote. “And I really look forward to ensuring that we have the most successful transition to Superintendent Dr. Dinnall – and happy to get everybody moving in that direction.”

Balch became CIO of SPS in 2023. Her nearly two decades of experience in the district includes time as a special education history teacher in 2005 before going on to become a Special Education Department chairperson, an assistant principal, and Director of Development and Wellness, among other roles.

Contract negotiations with incoming superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinnall are expected to begin on Tuesday, June 11.