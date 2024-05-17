Sandisfield voters will decide on $4 million operating budget year at town meeting

Voters in the community of around 1,000 are faced with a $4 million operating budget for fiscal year 2025, up over $230,000 or 6%, from the year prior. $1.6 million of the budget is for Sandisfield’s share of the Farmington River Regional School District, up over $83,000 or 5% from the year before. The line item for vocational-technical students is more than doubling from around $29,000 in FY24 to $80,000 in this year’s budget. Residents will also be asked to decide on whether to add a new commercial tent camping bylaw to existing zoning ordinances in an effort to regulate tent camping and glamping on private properties. A two-thirds majority is required for passage. You can find the full warrant here. The meeting starts at 10 in the town fire house.

