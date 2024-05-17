© 2024
Sandisfield voters will decide on $4 million operating budget year at town meeting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 17, 2024 at 2:44 PM EDT
The Sandisfield Arts Center in Sandisfield, Massachusetts.
Em8310
/
Wikipedia
The Sandisfield Arts Center in Sandisfield, Massachusetts.

Voters in the community of around 1,000 are faced with a $4 million operating budget for fiscal year 2025, up over $230,000 or 6%, from the year prior. $1.6 million of the budget is for Sandisfield’s share of the Farmington River Regional School District, up over $83,000 or 5% from the year before. The line item for vocational-technical students is more than doubling from around $29,000 in FY24 to $80,000 in this year’s budget. Residents will also be asked to decide on whether to add a new commercial tent camping bylaw to existing zoning ordinances in an effort to regulate tent camping and glamping on private properties. A two-thirds majority is required for passage. You can find the full warrant here. The meeting starts at 10 in the town fire house.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
