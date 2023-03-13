The FDA is changing how women are informed about breast cancer

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2023, more than 290,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and more than 43,000 will die of the disease.

But new guidelines announced by the Food and Drug Administration could change the future of breast cancer diagnosis.

The new regulations dictate thatwomen receive information about their breast density when getting mammograms. These changes, which amend theMammography Quality Standards Act of 1992,are required tobe implemented within18 months.

Right now, 38 states have laws requiring mammography facilities to tell women whether their breasts are dense. Rules vary in how much information they require that woman receive. The new regulations will standardize what must be disclosed.

We’ll discuss what these new guidelines mean for prevention and diagnosis of breast cancer.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5