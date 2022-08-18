WAMC Receives Honors in the Journalists Association of New York 2022 Broadcast Contest

WAMC has received a number of honors in the Journalists Association of New York 2022 Broadcast Contest. Awards will be distributed at an October 15 ceremony when first-place winners are announced.

WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley, who is based in Plattsburgh and has covered Vermont, the Adirondacks, and neighboring Canada since 1996, is a finalist for the Art Athens General Excellence of Individual Reporting award.

“We are so grateful to the Journalists Association of New York for recognizing WAMC’s important and dedicated work during such a challenging period,” WAMC President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock said. “We are also deeply indebted to our members and listeners who keep the station going.”

A list of JANY awards WAMC received include:

Art Athens General Excellence of Individual Reporting: Pat Bradley, WAMC-FM, Albany

Digital Presence: WAMC-FM, Albany.

Investigative & Watchdog Reporting: WAMC-FM, Albany, "StrifeBetweenPoliceReform Activists, Local Governments, Local Police Grows."

News Series: WAMC-FM, Albany, "Keeping the Holiday Spirit Alive Through the Pandemic."

Newscast: WAMC-FM, Albany.

Podcast: Jesse King and Jim Levulis, WAMC-FM, Albany, "A New York Minute in History"

Public Service: Jim Levulis, WAMC-FM, Albany, "Meeting the Capital Region's Top Law Enforcement Figures"; WAMC-FM, Albany, "Liberty Bell Alliance Caught up in Jan. 6 Siege, Local Outrage."

Sports Coverage: Lucas Willard, WAMC-FM, Albany, "Fans Return for 2021 Saratoga Meet."

Sports Feature: Ian Pickus, WAMC-FM, Albany, "Shen Baseball Coach Pulling for Anderson, Braves in World Series Battle with Houston"; WAMC-FM, Albany, "The Saga of the MLB Trivia Challenge, as Told by Tom Merritt and Bob Costas."

Spot News Coverage: WAMC-FM, Albany, "Cuomo Resignation."

Use of Sound: Lucas Willard, WAMC-FM, Albany, "Counting Eels in the Hudson River Estuary."

Weathercast: Paul Caiano and Garett Argianas, WAMC-FM, Albany.

In May, WAMC received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the category News Documentary for its Oral History of the Capitol Siege.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award-winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

WAMC is also the proud recipient of three Excellence in Broadcasting Awards in the 56th annual New York State Broadcasters Association contest.

WAMC won for Outstanding Election Coverage, for coverage of elections in Pittsfield and North Adams; for Outstanding Live Local Coverage, for coverage of the summer standoff between demonstrators and Albany Police outside a downtown police station; and Outstanding Podcast, for "A New York Minute in History."

"A New York Minute In History" focuses on the history of New York and the unique tales of New Yorkers. It is hosted by State Historian Devin Lander and Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts. Jesse King and Jim Levulis of WAMC produce the podcast. "A New York Minute In History" is a production of the New York State Museum, WAMC Northeast Public Radio and Archivist Media. Support for the project comes from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation. Original funding came from the National Endowment for the Humanities and a Humanities New York Action Grant.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

WAMC-FM 90.3 FM, Albany, NY; WAMC 1400 AM, Albany, NY; WAMK 90.9 FM, Kingston, NY; WOSR 91.7 FM, Middletown, NY; WCEL 91.9 FM, Plattsburgh, NY; WCAN 93.3 FM, Canajoharie, NY; WANC 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga, NY; WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, NY; WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, MA; WANZ 90.1 FM, Stamford, NY; WANR 88.5 FM, Brewster, NY; WQQQ 103.3FM Sharon, CT; 103.9 FM Beacon, NY; 97.3 FM, Cooperstown, NY; 106.3 FM Dover Plains, NY; 96.5 FM Ellenville, NY; 102.1 FM Highland, NY; 97.1 FM Hudson, NY; 88.7 FM Lake Placid, NY; 106.3 FM Middletown, NY; 90.9 FM Milford, PA; 107.7 FM Newburgh, NY; 90.1 FM Oneonta, NY; 99.3 FM Oneonta, NY; 95.9 FM Peekskill, NY; 93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy, NY; 92.9 FM Scotia, NY, 107.1 FM Warwick, NY, and online at www.wamc.org, www.facebook.com/wamcradio, www.instagram.com/wamcradio, and www.twitter.com/wamcradio.