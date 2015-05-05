Happy Cinco De Morrissey!
Listen To The Show
This year on Alt.Latino, we try something different. Instead of your typical Cinco De Mayo show, we've created an entirely new holiday: Cinco De Morrissey!
Why Morrissey? Because he's a Mexican obsession on both sides of the border, a true icon. So today we check out Moz's best tunes and discuss why he's so beloved. Join us and let us know: What's your favorite Morrissey song?
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 8 — Mexico Goes Morrissey.
Mexico Goes Morrissey.
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 8 — The Queen Is Dead.
The Queen Is Dead.
/ Courtesy of the artist
3 of 8 — You Are The Quarry.
You Are The Quarry.
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 8 — The Sound Of The Smiths.
The Sound Of The Smiths.
/ Courtesy of the artist
5 of 8 — Fire Away.
Fire Away.
/ Courtesy of the artist
6 of 8 — You Are The Quarry.
You Are The Quarry.
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 8 — Mariachi Manchester.
Mariachi Manchester.
/ Courtesy of the artist
8 of 8 — Mexico Goes Morrissey.
Mexico Goes Morrissey.
/ Courtesy of the artist