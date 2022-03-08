-
Soaring gasoline prices have fueled increased demand for electric cars, hybrids and smaller gasoline-powered vehicles. But shoppers may not find much to choose from.
-
Also included in the proposed package is $750 million to give Californians free rides on public transit for three months.
-
The CEOs argue that the increase in vaccinations and the lifting of restrictions in other countries should make the Biden administration reconsider the policy for travelers.
-
It alleges that Trump, as a result of defendants' actions, has sustained losses of at least $24 million "and continuing to accrue, as well as the loss of existing and future business opportunities."
-
The ruling came in the case of an elected trustee of the Houston Community College board who sued his fellow board members, charging that they violated his First Amendment right by censuring him
-
How do boa constrictors breathe while constricting their victims? A new study finds that snakes can switch which set of ribs they use to draw in air as they crush their meal before devouring it.
-
Two women who reviewed hundreds of TikTok videos each week for violent and graphic content say the company ignored the psychological trauma they suffered on the job and pushed them to meet quotas.
-
A roundup of key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Weddings postponed due to COVID-19 are back on, creating a blockbuster year of celebrations. It brings both joy and new challenges to couples as well as caterers, DJs, photographers and more.
-
A new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that most Americans give President Biden low marks for his handling of the war in Ukraine, and concerns about inflation are overshadowing positive news about the economy.