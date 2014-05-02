© 2022
Recommended Dose: The Best Dance Tracks Of April

By Sami Yenigun,
Otis Hart
Published May 2, 2014 at 3:00 PM EDT
One of the hottest tracks we heard all month was the live version of "P.A.R.T.Y." by L.A. producer Seven Davis Jr.
Another month means another Recommended Dose from All Songs Considered. We listen to literally hundreds of new electronic music tracks each month, test the standouts on some very loud speakers and highlight the best of the best in a 30-minute mix.

You can stream this month's mix here or on NPR Music's SoundCloud page. If you'd rather just hear each song individually, check out the playlist below.

Sami Yenigun
Otis Hart
