SportsReport: Rams Win Again; Pats Beat Chiefs...Girard To Syracuse

NFL

The Los Angeles Rams have continued their perfect run to the season while adding to the Denver Broncos' recent woes.

Todd Gurley rushed for a career-high 208 yards and scored twice on 28 carries as the 6-0 Rams beat the Broncos, 23-20.

Gurley scored on runs of 10 and one yard to put Los Angeles ahead 20-3 midway through the third quarter.

The Broncos pulled to 23-20 on Case Keenum's 1-yard dart to Demaryius Thomas with 1:22 remaining, capping a 77-yard drive that included three defensive penalties. The Rams secured the win when Robert Woods knocked the onside kick out of bounds before running out the clock.

Jared Goff was 14 of 28 for 201 yards in the victory.

The Rams became the NFL's only unbeaten team when the Chiefs suffered a stunning 43-40 loss to the Patriots. Stephen Gostkowski hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired, just over three minutes after Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill connected for a 75-yard scoring strike that tied the game.

Mahomes also had a 67-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt and finished 23 of 36 for 352 yards, three scores and two interceptions.

Tom Brady threw for 340 yards and a touchdown. He also scrambled for a four-yard touchdown after Hill's one-yard TD reception put the Chiefs ahead 33-30 with 8:38 to play.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

Antonio Brown turned a short pass into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left as the Steelers pulled off another improbable comeback in Cincinnati, beating the Bengals 28-21. The Steelers have won eight in a row against their AFC North rival, keeping the streak alive after Joe Mixon's 4-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left put Cincinnati ahead by one. James Conner ran for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Pittsburgh. Both teams are 4-2.

The Ravens racked up a team-record 11 sacks and Alex Collins scored on runs of 13 and two yards in a 21-0 shutout of the Titans in Nashville. Za'Darious Smith had three sacks and Patrick Onwuasor had two for the 4-2 Ravens. Joe Flacco threw for 238 yards and a touchdown to help Baltimore hand the 3-3 Titans their third straight loss.

The Dolphins pulled out a 31-28 win over the Bears as Miami's Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after Cody Parkey missed a 53-yard try for Chicago. Chicago blew an 11-point lead in the final 16 minutes of regulation and fell to 3-2. Miami's Brock Osweiler threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns subbing for Ryan Tannehill, who sat out because of an injury to his throwing shoulder. Albert Wilson turned two short passes into long touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the 4-2 Dolphins.

Alex Smith hit Vernon Davis and Paul Richardson for first-quarter touchdowns and Dustin Hopkins hit three field goals before the Redskins held off the Panthers, 23-17. Former Carolina defensive back Josh Norman bounced back from one of the worst games of his career by ending a 19-game interception drought and forcing a fumble. Cam Newton threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 27 of 40 passing and rushed for 43 yards in a turnover-marred loss. Both teams are 3-2.

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Cole Beasley and rushed for a career-high 82 yards in the Cowboys' 40-7 thumping of the Jaguars. Beasley had his second career 100-yard receiving game with 101 on nine catches. Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles was just 15 of 26 for 149 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The outcome leaves both teams 3-3.

Matt Ryan threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak, holding off the Buccaneers 34-29 in Jameis Winston's return as Tampa Bay's starting quarterback. Winston threw for 395 yards and four TDs but also had two crucial interceptions. The Falcons scored on their first three possessions and held off a wild comeback by Tampa Bay to avoid their first 1-5 start since 2007.

Johnathan Joseph's 28-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:23 left lifted the Texans to a 20-13 win over the Bills. A 27-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn tied it with 1:34 remaining. Two plays later Joseph stepped in front of a pass from backup Nathan Peterman that was intended for Kelvin Benjamin and dashed untouched into the end zone to put the Texans on top and help them avoid their third straight overtime game. Houston improved to 3-3, and the Bills slipped to 2-4.

Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including one off a botched snap in the second quarter as the Seahawks rolled to a 27-3 victory over the Raiders at London's Wembley Stadium. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr left the game with an apparent left arm injury with 8:52 remaining in the fourth quarter after the last of his six sacks. Seattle evened its record at 3-3 and dropped Oakland to 1-5.

Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes, Melvin Gordon had three TD runs and the Chargers routed the Browns, 38-14 for their third straight win. Rivers connected twice on scoring passes with Tyrell Williams in the first half, and the 36-year-old also showed his toughness by trying to block linebacker Jamie Collins. Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and didn't get much help from his receivers. Los Angeles is 4-2, and the Browns are 2-3-1.

Latavius Murray helped the Vikings revive their running attack with 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, wearing down the Cardinals on the way to a 27-17 win. Even Kirk Cousins joined the fun for the Vikings with an option-style run across the goal line in the third quarter, before throwing to Adam Thielen for a score on the following possession. Budda Baker returned a fumble off a sack by Chandler Jones for a 36-yard touchdown for the 1-5 Cardinals. Minnesota is 3-2-1.

Jason Myers kicked a franchise-record seven field goals and Sam Darnold threw for two scores as the Jets held on to beat the Colts, 42-34 to even their record at 3-3. Morris Claiborne returned the first of three interceptions thrown by Andrew Luck for a touchdown on the game's second play from scrimmage. Luck had four TD passes for the 1-5 Colts, who have dropped four in a row.

MLB

Jackie Bradley Jr. has allowed the Boston Red Sox to even the American League Championship Series at a game apiece.

Bradley hit a go-ahead, three-run double off Gerrit Cole in the third inning of the Red Sox's 7-5 victory over the Astros. Houston led 4-2 until the Boston outfielder put his team ahead to stay.

The Bosox struck first as Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers delivered RBI singles in the bottom of the first. George Springer quick tied the game with a two-run double in the second, one inning before Marwin Gonzalez launched a two-run homer.

Devers and Mookie Betts each had two hits while scoring twice to help the Red Sox rebound from Saturday's 7-2 loss in the opener.

Winning pitcher Matt Barnes retired all four batters he faced after replacing David Price, who was reached for four runs on five hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings.

Craig Kimbrel allowed Jose Altuve's RBI single in the ninth before getting the save.

Cole was reached for four earned runs and six hits over six innings.

Game 3 is Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. at Houston.

Meanwhile The Boston Red Sox say ace left-hander Chris Sale has a stomach illness and will spend the night in the hospital. The Red Sox made the announcement in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against Houston. The team says Sale reported the illness earlier in the day and was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital. He will be held overnight for observation.

Elsewhere in the Majors:

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday in game three of the NLCS at 7:39 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Joe Girard III announced Sunday at a press conference in Glens Falls he has committed to Syracuse University.

Girard was considering a number of schools including Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Girard averaged 50 points per game for Glens Falls High School last year. He also broke the New York State career scoring record previously held by current Los Angeles Lakers forward Lance Stephenson.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Associated Press college football poll has a new look after four of the top eight teams lost.

Alabama remains No. 1, with Ohio State reaching No. 2. Third-ranked Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame each moved up one spot. LSU jumped eight spots to No. 5 after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.

Michigan moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, reaching No. 6 after blowing out Wisconsin. Texas climbed two spots to No. 7. No. 9 Oklahoma moved back into the top 10 while it was idle and Central Florida remained No. 10.

In other T25 college football news:

Follow-up tests Sunday confirmed Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a sprained throwing shoulder. Ehlinger left Saturday's 23-17 win over Baylor on Texas' first possession of the game and did not return. Ehlinger has a bye week to rest his shoulder before the Longhorns visit Oklahoma State on Oct. 27.

NHL

The New Jersey Devils are off to a 3-0 start after a pair of third-period goals gave them a 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Sebastien Dea scored in the first 3:25 of the final period to send San Jose to its third loss in four games. Palmieri also had a second-period goal and has scored twice in his last three games.

Keith Kinkaid made 37 saves and blanked the Sharks after Timo Meier gave San Jose a 2-1 lead with 4:25 left in the middle period.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Bryan Little provided the tiebreaking tally with 2:09 remaining before the Jets completed a 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes. Patrik Laine also scored in the final period and Kyle Connor added an empty-netter to support backup goalie Laurent Brossoit, who stopped 42 shots.

Ben Street and Andrew Cogliano scored third-period goals and Ryan Miller handled 29 shots as the Ducks rallied past the Blues, 3-2. Street knotted the score and Cogliano delivered the game-winner with 5:16 remaining.

NASCAR

Aric Almirola finished a Stewart-Haas Racing rout at Talladega Superspeedway by taking his first win of the season with a last-lap pass.

Almirola's win earned him an automatic berth into the third round of the playoffs.

He was part of a four-car Ford tandem that dominated the entire race. Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Almirola had pulled away from the field and were in control until a caution sent the race into overtime.

PGA

Bernhard Langer ran away with the SAS Championship to take the points lead into the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Langer shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 for a six-stroke victory over Scott Parel in the regular-season finale. The 61-year-old German star has 38 victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning this year near Houston.

Langer finished at 22-under 194 for his second victory at Prestonwood Country Club.

The top 72 players in the Schwab Cup standings qualified for the playoffs, the three-event series that begins next week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.