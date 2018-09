Listen to the interview with Angela Chaffee

Volunteers will fan out along the length of the Connecticut River in New England over the next two days September 28th and 29th to collect tons of trash.

This is the 22nd annual “Source to Sea Cleanup” organized by the Connecticut River Conservancy.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Angela Chaffee, Outreach and Events Director for the CRC.