A frequent voice on WAMC who spoke with passion about the public’s beliefs on regional and national politics has died. Maurice “Mickey” Carroll, a longtime journalist and educator who was the voice of the Quinnipiac University Poll since 1995, died Wednesday at age 86. A former New York Times reporter who worked for many other outlets, Carroll died after a short illness at his home in New Jersey on Wednesday, according to Quinnipiac. The Army veteran and Notre Dame graduate also worked as a college journalism instructor.