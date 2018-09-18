NRC OKs License Extensions For Indian Point

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved license extensions for the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester County. The operating licenses are intended to see the plant through to a few years beyond the closing dates of the two reactors.

The initial Indian Point license renewal application, submitted to the NRC in 2007, sought 20-year extensions for Units 2 and 3. Under a settlement agreement among parent company Entergy, New York state and Riverkeeper, Unit 2 is slated to shut down in 2020; and Unit 3, in 2021. In addition, Entergy agreed to modify its extension request to no later than April 30, 2024, for Indian Point 2, and no later than April 30, 2025 for Indian Point 3, and that’s in the event the state determines that an emergency requires Indian Point to continue operating for longer.

Meantime, Unit 3 at Indian Point was returned to service Monday. It had been shut down September 7 following an indication of a water leak from a tank.