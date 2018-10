MLB

Jose Altuve had a two-run homer taken away due to fan interference in the first inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night. The call wound up costing the Houston Astros dearly as the Boston Red Sox rallied for an 8-6 triumph that gives them a three-games-to-one lead in the series.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was trying to make a leaping catch when Astros fan Troy Caldwell appeared to have made contact with Betts' glove before the ball ricocheted onto the field. Crew chief Joe West made the interference call, which stood following a replay review of 3 minutes, 13 seconds.