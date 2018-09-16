DEP Prepares Water Systems For Florence Remnants

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection says it has made operational adjustments in anticipation of heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

In a response to an inquiry from Republican Congressman John Faso of New York’s 19th District, DEP Deputy Commissioner Paul Rush said the department’s forecasters have been tracking the storm for more than a week and are expecting 1 to 4 inches of rain in the Catskills in the coming days. Rush says the forecasted rain is not enough to cause substantial flooding.

Rush said the department has been making maximum or near-maximum releases of its Delaware System and Ashokan Reservoir since the first week of last month, the wettest August on record for the Catskill-Delaware watershed.