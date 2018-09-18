Related Program: 
Democrat Tedra Cobb Discusses NY21 Congressional Campaign

  • Tedra Cobb
    Tedra Cobb
    Tedra Cobb for NY21

In June, Tedra Cobb won the Democratic primary that at one point had 10 competitors in New York’s 21st House district. Ever since, second-term Republican Elise Stefanik has maintained attacks on the former St. Lawrence County legislator’s voting record. But Cobb says she stands by her record.

“I have been here for over 30 years. I have a long history as a county legislator and I stand by the ethics work that I did to pass an ethics law, my work on the New York state Committee on Open Government. My campaign has been fueled by people within the district, funded by people within the district and run by people within the district. Elise Stefanik has chosen to be funded by corporations, by lobbyists and she is running a negative Washington kind-of insider campaign and she is doing so because she cannot run on the issues. I have run on the issues for over a year. I will continue to do so. And she is out of the gate started with that kind of negative twisting of the facts campaign. That’s not the path that I have chosen. I will not go down that path. That’s not who I am. That’s not how I have run for over a year against 9 other people. I’ve said many times I’ve run with integrity and grit and talking about the issues and I will continue to do that.”

Democrat Tedra Cobb faces incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn in the race for New York’s 21st District congressional seat.

 

Tags: 
election 2018
NY 21
Tedra Cobb
Elise Stefanik
Lynn Kahn

