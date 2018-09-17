Cohoes Mayor: "I won't resign."

Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse struck back Monday afternoon against those calling for his resignation, and followed up Monday night, appearing at a special Common Council meeting.

Morse, who is facing allegations of domestic abuse published in the Times Union newspaper, said at City Hall Monday afternoon that he will not step aside. The first-term Democrat denied all allegations, telling reporters he is a broken man.

He later showed up at a special session of the Common Council, where many residents spoke on his behalf. Supporters vastly outnumbered citizens who want him ousted.

"I'm not resigning from my position. I was elected by the citizens of the city of Cohoes. They will tell me whether I shoul dcontinue to be emplyed as mayor of this city."

The Council has no power to dismiss or replace the Mayor. Councilman Randy Koniowka: "this is untenable. And it's only gonna get worse before it gets better."

