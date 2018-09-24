Central New York's Drone Technology Industry Expands

Central New York's drone technology industry is growing.

Six companies announced plans to open or expand offices in central New York and the Mohawk Valley. 

The announcements came after state officials set aside $30 million in incentives to support the burgeoning field. State economic development officials this week announced another $10 million for a business competition for drone manufacturers and developers.

The six companies include a European defense contractor, a cybersecurity startup and a Belgian drone software developer.

All told, the companies say the expansions in New York will create nearly 200 new jobs.

