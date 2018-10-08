Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

After Months Of Debate, Pittsfield, MA Schools Celebrate First Indigenous Peoples’ Day

By 44 minutes ago
  • The corner of Columbs Avenue and North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
    The corner of Columbs Avenue and North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

For the first time in its history, the public schools of Pittsfield, Massachusetts are celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day in place of Columbus Day today. Not everyone in town welcomes the change.

Pittsfield’s contentious debate over today — this day, October 8th — began on January 23rd. That was the night the Pittsfield School Committee first raised the topic of replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“And at that time, the night of the vote, we only had three people speak, and those three people were in favor of our decision to change the school calendar," said School Committee President Katherine Yon. "And after that, it was sort of an uprising from the Italian community in Pittsfield.”

The outcry that followed led to a second meeting in May — which Yon felt went well — but it was quickly gathering steam outside of the committee.

“They also went to the city council, so this was starting to expand,” she explained.

The June 12th Pittsfield City Council Meeting served as the issue’s climactic public moment, pitting an older generation of Italian-American residents against increasing skepticism about a holiday celebrating a man whose brutality was well documented even in his own time.

“I personally feel, and I believe others of Italian heritage feel, that students need to be made aware of indigenous people, but also of Christopher Columbus’s achievements as well," said City councilor Anthony Simonelli at the June meeting, defending the century explorer’s record as he brought a petition to condemn the school committee’s decision before the council. It was an emotional meeting, with citizens from either side of the issue delivering passionate statements in the opening minutes. City Council Vice President John Krol defended the committee’s decision.

“Columbus’s acts of cruelty were so unspeakable and legendary even in his own day — not in 2018, in his own day — the governor in Spain slapped him and his two brothers into chains and shipped them off to Spain to answer for their crimes against the natives,” said Krol at the meeting.

Ultimately, the council rejected the petition, and the committee reaffirmed its decision at a July 12th meeting.

Flash forward to today.

“It’s not a day that we particularly took time to celebrate in the past, and I think that the school committee and other leaders in the community were looking to make a statement about who we celebrate and who we don’t," said Pittsfield Schools Superintendent Jake McCandless. He says his takeaway from the bitter dispute was about two sides of an issue finding resolution.

“I think therein really lies the teachable moment about how do we with any issue take deeply oppositional beliefs and come to some conclusion," he told WAMC, "even if the conclusion is agreeing to disagree in respectful ways that don’t sever the relationship between parties.”

Tags: 
indigenous peoples' day
Columbus Day
pittsfield

Related Content

Pittsfield School Committee Stands By Removal Of Columbus Day

By Jul 13, 2018
http://www.pittsfield.net/district_info/school_committee/school_committee_members

After months of contentious debate, the Pittsfield School Committee on Wednesday doubled down on its decision to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the public school calendar.

Genocide, Race, Heritage Surround Columbus Day Debate In Pittsfield

By Jun 13, 2018
en.wikipedia.org

A debate that has flared up across the country for years took center stage in the Berkshires last night when the Pittsfield School Committee’s decision to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the school calendar overtook the city council meeting.

NY Gov. Says Honoring Columbus, Native Americans Not Mutually Exclusive

By Oct 9, 2017
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo marching in New York City's Columbus Day parade
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the controversy over Christopher Columbus when he marched in New York City’s annual Columbus Day parade Monday.

Middle School Students Describe Indigenous People’s Day Effort To College Audience

By Sep 23, 2016
Stafford Middle School teachers Brenda Bieber (left) and Debbie Favro help students with Indigenous People's Day presentation
WAMC/Pat Bradley

Five Stafford Middle school students and their teachers were on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus on Thursday to talk about their successful effort last year to get the city school board to change Columbus Day on school calendars to Indigenous People’s Day.

Students Ask School Administrators To Dump Columbus Day

By Dec 23, 2015
Painting of Christopher Columbus by Sebastiano del Piombo
Wikimedia/Public Domain

Although most people have Christmas on the mind this week, a group of sixth grade students in Plattsburgh are looking forward to next October. As WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports, they’re asking the city school board to change the name of Columbus Day.