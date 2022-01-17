Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and windy with snow across the higher terrain this morning. Snow, changing to sleet, freezing rain and then rain showers in the valleys. Rain and snow showers this afternoon, transitioning back to snow showers. Highs will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s in the valleys and upper 20s and lower 30s in the hills and mountains.

Storm total accumulations:

6-12" Northern Catskills, Adirondacks, Green Mountains, Berkshires

3-6" Southern Catskills, Taconics, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Champlain Valley, Central Massachusetts, Interior Connecticut

1-3" (now rain) Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Coastal Connecticut

Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers tonight. Lows in the teens.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

